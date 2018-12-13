Cinemark to Open 5-Screen Theater in Hayward, California

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________________________________________

PLANO, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dec. 13, 2018– Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, will open a new 5-screen theatre in Hayward, California, on Thursday, Dec. 20. Located at 256 Southland Mall Drive, the new Century Southland Mall theatre will feature Luxury Lounger electric recliners in all auditoriums. Tickets are now available at www.cinemark.com.

“We are excited to bring our popular Cinemark moviegoing experience to the Bay area with the opening of our new Century Southland theatre in Hayward,” stated Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “Moviegoers are sure to enjoy the comfortable Luxury Lounger reclining seats and beer and wine options as they make our 33rd Bay area Cinemark location their entertainment destination for years to come.”

In the upcoming weeks at the Century Southland Mall theatre, guests can enjoy a variety of Hollywood’s holiday blockbusters including Mary Poppins Returns, Bumblebee, Aquaman, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and more.

At the new theatre, guests will experience cutting-edge technology and customer-preferred amenities including:

Cinemark’s Luxury Loungers – electric-powered, plush, oversize recliners with cup holders and footrests in each auditorium;

A state-of-the-art viewing environment with wall-to-wall screens and enhanced sound systems in all auditoriums;

4K digital projection powered by Barco projectors; RealD 3D capability in several auditoriums;

Reserved seating in all auditoriums with online and kiosk ticketing available;

Concession stand offering freshly-popped popcorn, Coca-Cola fountain beverages and favorite candy brands as well as beer and wine;

Special discount pricing for Senior Mondays, Discount Tuesdays, Student and Active Military;

A party room available to rent for birthday parties and other celebrations

To get the most out of the entertainment experience at Cinemark’s newest Century theatre, moviegoers can sign up for Cinemark Movie Club, a unique monthly movie membership program offering ticket and concession discounts along with other exclusive benefits for just $8.99 per month. Guests can sign up at www.cinemark.com/movieclub.

Additionally, just in time for the holiday season, Movie Club memberships are also now available in gift packages ranging from one to 12 months.

Live radio station remotes are planned starting with Mary Diaz from 99.7 NOW on Friday, Dec. 21 from 5-7 p.m. and Dreena Gonzalez from WILD 94.9 on Saturday, Dec. 22 from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Stations will be giving away special prizes while onsite.

Stay connected through Cinemark’s social media channels on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram (@Cinemark and #Cinemark).