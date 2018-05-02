Cinemark Announces THX Certification for Over 200 XD Theaters in U.S. and Latin America

PRESS RELEASE

San Francisco, CA – May 2, 2018 – THX Ltd., renowned for the certification of world-class cinemas and consumer electronics, and Cinemark Holdings, Inc.(NYSE: CNK), a leader in the motion picture exhibition industry, today announced that over 200 Cinemark private-label premium large format XD auditoriums in the United States and Latin America are now THX Certified.

In a THX Certified Cinema, audiences will enjoy uncompromised audio and video quality in an environment that fully complements the cinematic experience. THX works closely with exhibitor partners to meet THX Certified Cinema specifications, focusing on auditorium architecture, acoustics, audio and projection equipment calibration and speaker configuration. Recertification is conducted annually by a THX Certificated Technician to ensure the cinema continues to meet THX certification requirements year after year.

“THX has a longstanding reputation as the acclaimed brand for optimizing the audio and visual fidelity of entertainment experiences for consumers,” said Min-Liang Tan, CEO, THX Ltd. “This partnership with Cinemark reinforces our commitment to cinema and to ensuring vivid, memorable experiences for moviegoers who want to be truly moved and drawn deeper into the story.”

Cinemark operates more than 225 XD auditoriums throughout the U.S. and Central and South America, offering audiences the highest quality moviegoing experience, including:

Enormous wall-to-wall screens;

Crisp, clear digital projection, with 2D and 3D capabilities;

Immersive, surround sound audio systems that enable customers to hear the movies as the filmmakers intended;

Premium seats with Luxury Lounger electric recliners in many auditoriums; and

THX Certification.

“At Cinemark, we are dedicated to bringing moviegoing to the next level, and the addition of THX Certification to our XD offering guarantees the highest fidelity audio and visual entertainment for our customers,” said Mark Zoradi, Cinemark CEO. “We look forward to continuing our partnership with THX, and further differentiating the Cinemark XD experience.”