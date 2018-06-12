France’s Les Cinemas Gaumont Pathé Signs Deal for Vista Entertainment Software

PRESS RELEASE

[London, UK, Paris, France; 12 June 2018] — Vista Entertainment Solutions Ltd (‘Vista Cinema’), a Vista Group company (NZX & ASX: VGL),has signed an agreement with Les Cinemas Pathé Gaumont, leaders of exhibition theatre in France, who also operate in the Netherlands, Switzerland and Belgium.

At the end of 2017, Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont operates 69 cinemas in France with a total of 773 screens. It saw 46.2 million admissions in 2017. Building on the experience of using Vista Cinema in Switzerland and Belgium, Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont will engage the Vista Cinema management software suite for the sale of tickets and concessions across the French circuit.

Overall, Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont has opted to utilise the breadth and depth of the Vista Cinema product portfolio; included is Vista Cinema’s Food & Beverage functionality to operate their Starbucks coffee venues and other specialised Food & Beverage offerings, and the innovative offerings of Digital Signage, Vista App ‘InTouch’, Film Programming and Analytics, among other applications.

The roll-out of the Vista Cinema software suite across Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont in France is scheduled for 2019.

For their projects in Northern-Africa, Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont has chosen the cloud-based cinema management system Veezi, another innovative solution developed by Vista Cinema. Veezi is already operating successfully on the African continent and meets local payment and reporting requirements.

Mischa Kay, Managing Director of Vista Entertainment Solutions, EMEA, states: “In what can only be described as a monumental turning point for Vista Cinema in France, we are incredibly proud to count Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont amongst our customers. Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont’s drive for innovation has led to this partnership and we are excited to see how our products will contribute even more to Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont’s efforts of pushing the boundaries of customer service and operational efficiency.’’

Martine Odillard, Chairman of Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont, says: “We are very confident in our choice to implement the Vista Cinema software solution. This milestone is key to go further in our strategy of upgrading and modernizing our cinemas.”

Till Cussmann, SVP Sales EMEA & General Manager for Europe, also describes the agreement with Les Cinémas Pathé Gaumont as a major turning point for Vista Cinema in Europe: “With one of the most innovative and well-respected pan-European cinema chains moving to Vista products, Vista has proven once again that they are capable of managing the complexities of the European local markets. Our products are creating real added value to the digital transformation process of cinemas and in doing so, also to moviegoers.’’