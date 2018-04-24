Cinemeccanica Opens All-RGB Laser Multiplex in Russia

PRESS RELEASE

Las Vegas, April 23, 2018 — Cinemeccanica and Horizont Group of Companies announce today that on April, the 20th 2018 a brand new premium multiplex opened in Russia. The 13 screens multiplex, based in Rostov-on-Don, is the first all-RGB laser multiplex in Europe and Russia.

Each screen is equipped with the Cinemeccanica Lux RGB laser illumination system applied to a Barco 4K projector. The Lux laser installed provides a different light power (from 15.000 lumens for small size screen up to 50.000 lumens for the Premium Large Format screen) to grant a superb visual experience to the moviegoers.

Cinemeccanica Lux Laser connected to Barco 4K projector, with Dolby Atmos sound system, offer the most spectacular, fully immersive cinema experience available to date for any size of auditorium. Horizont has selected Cinemeccanica as its integrator and technical partner to support this significant project.

“We are seeing a growing trend of new multiplexes asking our RGB laser illumination system and Dolby Atmos sound, like Horizont “Cinema and Emotion” multipex, when they want to offer the state-of-the-art visual and sound experience to every patron visiting the complex, – said Massimo Riva CEO of Cinemeccanica. – Our RGB Lux laser solution is the most versatile and efficient RGB Laser system capable to give a new “life” to existing projectors or to boost at a premium level any new cinema installation”.

“This new, luxury 13-screen Horizont Cinema offers the “Cinema and Emotion” ultimate experience to the audience in Russia,” says Dan Polonsky, General Manager, Horizont Shopping Mall. “We are proud to be the first exhibitor in Europe to have all screens equipped with Cinemeccanica Lux laser and Dolby Atmos and we are confident that these partners will be able to offer a new level of quality and entertainment for cinema goers in Rostov-on-Don.”