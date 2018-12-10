Cinepax Introduces 4DX Theatres to Pakistan

PRESS RELEASE

Hollywood, Calif. and Hong Kong- December 10, 2018 — CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading cinema technology company, and Cinepax announced today plans to launch the first two 4DX theaters in Pakistan. The two locations, Ocean Tower Mall in Karachi and Packages Mall in Lahore, will launch in 2019. The announcement was made at the CineAsia trade show being held at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, December 10-13, 2018.

Cinepax’s flagship location, a 10 screen multiplex, at the Packages Mall, Lahore, will house the first 4DX theatre in the country. The addition of the 4DX theatre at the Ocean Tower mall in Karachi will exemplify how Cinepax is pioneering the worldwide trend on how families interact at the movies as opposed to the traditional cinema environment.

Overall Cinepax is committed to bring Pakistan world-class entertainment in order to revitalize the industry and give consumers’ choice when experiencing cinema. The company believes there is an experience for everyone, and 4DX changes the way people interact inside the theaters. Being the first in bringing 4DX to Pakistan elevates the company to a new level of differentiation and sophistication, in an era of innovation in cinema technology advancements.

“At Cinepax, we aim to wow our guests by delivering a state of the art entertainment experience and service excellence together and CJ 4DPLEX just hit the mark,” said Mariam El Bacha, CEO, Cinepax. “Pakistan deserves to experience the excitement and reality of CJ 4DPLEX and we couldn’t be prouder to open our first theatre in our Packages Mall location, which is the biggest multiplex in Pakistan. Bringing 4DX to Pakistan links our purpose of being Pakistan’s most favorite entertainment company as well as it enforces our commitment to the country and its families to deliver a world-class family entertainment experience.”

“We are working closely with Cinepax to provide our premium cinema technology format in an effort that positions them as a leading cinema exhibitor across Pakistan with a commitment to delivering new and enriching cinema experiences to customers,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We continue to expand our innovative theatre formats to give audiences worldwide experiences that are unlike anything available in theaters today.”