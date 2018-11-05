Cinépolis and CIELO Announce Global Partnership to Centralize Digital Management of Theater Operations

PRESS RELEASE —

Miami, FL, USA – November 5, 2018 – Cinépolis, the fourth largest movie theater circuit in the world, and #1 in Mexico and Latin America, has selected CIELO as its provider of choice for digital management, monitoring and support of the entire Cinépolis circuit across the world. CIELO is joining forces with CES+, who has a longstanding business alliance with Cinépolis, and will act as the integrator channel partner and primary manager of the account.

CIELO’s cutting-edge technology will be deployed throughout Cinépolis’ global circuit of 691 locations and 5,609 screens worldwide, as well as any new screens or upcoming locations that Cinépolis opens or acquires in the coming years. This partnership marks a milestone in CIELO’s history as it is the largest implementation for the company to date and the first to span across all continents.

“We are extremely proud to have been selected by Cinépolis as their partner of choice to deliver our innovative platform and superior real-time analytics, technical support and monitoring capabilities,” said Guillermo Younger Jr., CEO of CIELO. “This deal is a testament to CIELO’s forward-thinking business philosophy and ground-breaking technology which is cementing our position in the global marketplace.”

After months of trials and testing, Cinépolis chose CIELO not only for its seamless digital experience but also for its ability to deliver high-efficiency and greater cost-savings, resulting in substantial operational costs in saved shows, on-site tech times and resource optimization with an estimated ROI for Cinépolis of 11 times the cost of employing CIELO.

“CIELO has truly raised the standards in the digital cinema industry as a Machine 2 Machine platform that gives large-scale theater owners unsurpassed visibility and control of their theater operations,” said Gabriel Morales Becker, Global Technology Director for Cinépolis. “CIELO’s product backed by the expertise of CES+, is just the type of solution that a business of our scale and footprint needs to efficiently manage our theaters while delivering the highest-quality entertainment experience to our customers.”

The deal with Cinépolis is the result of the partnership between CES+ and CIELO which worked hand in hand throughout the trial and selection process to solidify a long-term alliance between the three parties, backed by top-notch industry experts.

Alex Younger, VP Sales Services at CES+ added, “The expansion of CIELO across the Cinépolis network shows the increasing demand from cinema owners for automated tools that allow them to proactively manage their business with unmatched mobility and real-time visibility. This type of partnership gives us the opportunity of reaching new heights in technology deployment and continue innovating in high-performing solutions for our clients.”

CIELO revolutionized the movie industry when it launched in 2015, marking a turning point in theater operations as exhibitors joined the Internet of Things (IoT) era.

[Photo above, from left to right: Alex Younger, VP Sales Services, CES+; Rick Cabrera, VP Technology, CIELO; Guillermo Younger Jr., CEO, CIELO; Lance Gil; International Sales and Channel Manager, CIELO]