Cinepolis Selects AAM Software Solutions To Manage Content and Centralize Operations Across India

London, TBC 2017 – Arts Alliance Media (AAM), the global leader in digital cinema software and services, today announces that it has been selected by Cinépolis, one of the world’s largest exhibitors, to provide automated scheduling and content management across its entire circuit in India. AAM’s Screenwriter TMS (Theatre Management System) and Producer Enterprise TMS software solutions are being deployed in all 273 of Cinépolis’ screens, which span 51 sites across India.

Combining both Screenwriter and Producer will provide Cinépolis with unprecedented visibility and control of their sites, regardless of which continent they are on. From their head office in Mexico, Cinépolis’ 24 hour NOC will be able to remotely manage everything from content, to KDM deliveries, to schedule building for all their sites in India. Centralising all these tasks with Producer means that head office can be assured of consistency, and local staff will have more time to invest in more valuable customer-centric areas.

When Cinépolis acquired the Indian exhibitor, they had never used a TMS before, and relied on programming individual screen servers. By installing Screenwriter at every site, Cinépolis lays the foundation onto which they can build the rest of their brand in exactly the way they want. Automating playlist building and hardware cues, and presenting site staff with a detailed overview of an entire complex will release them from their responsibilities in the projection booth and allow them to create the personal experiences that today’s audiences want.

Gabriel Morales Becker, Global Technology Director of Cinépolis, noted “Centralising our operations at both site level and head office with AAM is the best way for us to continue expanding in a sustainable way. The logistics of managing cinema chains across continents and time zones, as well as actively working to strengthen their reputations for quality and consistency, are substantial. Without the real-time oversight and control Producer affords our head office, we would spend more time, effort, and money on our operations in return for much less insight into what was working. And without Screenwriter’s time-saving automations, our on-site staff wouldn’t be able to deliver the quality customer experiences that audiences expect from Cinépolis.”

Producer is designed to control and monitor the status of all the sites in a circuit, displaying playback details in real time and highlighting any upcoming issues for proactive resolution. Content can be managed remotely and pre-show packs of ads and trailers built from head office- saving staff time at sites and reducing the possibility of human error.

Screenwriter is the most powerful, flexible, and widely deployed TMS in the world, and AAM’s continued expansion into Asia is testament to the universal advantages it presents. Acting as a central hub capable of monitoring and controlling hardware, playback, content, and KDMs from a single interface, it presents exhibitors with the opportunity to streamline their processes and automate their day-to- day.

Patrick Foley, CEO at Arts Alliance Media, said “Cinépolis are committed to optimising their operations so they can pass the benefits onto their customers. We are proud to provide the solutions that enable these efficiencies so that Cinepolis can continue to expand on their screen count as well their brand reputation for excellence.”