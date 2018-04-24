Cineworld Group Signs Deal for 600 Movie Screens Worldwide with Barco Laser Projectors

PRESS RELEASE

CinemaCon, Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2018 – With Cineworld Group acquiring movie chains at a breakneck pace, the exhibitor is now focused on partnering with a premier cinema solutions provider to deliver unforgettable movie experiences. Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, is the company of choice, offering the industry’s best and brightest projectors.

“Cineworld has always believed in being at the forefront of technology in order to provide our customers with the best experience, including the quality of the picture and the light on our big screens. We have been looking into laser projectors for some time now and we are delighted to announce this deal with Barco. Barco has been our partner for many years and it was a natural choice for us to put our trust in them when moving to the next generation of technology.” Renana Teperberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Cineworld.”