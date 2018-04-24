Cineworld Group Signs Deal for 600 Movie Screens Worldwide with Barco Laser Projectors

Growing international cinema circuit signs Cinionic for major laser roll-out

Published April 24, 2018

CinemaCon, Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2018 – With Cineworld Group acquiring movie chains at a breakneck pace, the exhibitor is now focused on partnering with a premier cinema solutions provider to deliver unforgettable movie experiences. Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, is the company of choice, offering the industry’s best and brightest projectors.

“Cineworld has always believed in being at the forefront of technology in order to provide our customers with the best experience, including the quality of the picture and the light on our big screens. We have been looking into laser projectors for some time now and we are delighted to announce this deal with Barco. Barco has been our partner for many years and it was a natural choice for us to put our trust in them when moving to the next generation of technology.” Renana Teperberg, Chief Commercial Officer of Cineworld.”

In addition to the 7,300+ screens in 43 U.S. states it acquired through Regal, Cineworld leads the movie exhibition industry with a globally diversified offering in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania and Israel. Over the next three years, the exhibitor will deploy 600 laser projectors – for both new builds and to replace older models in existing sites – selecting from among Barco’s expansive portfolio of 18 models, to ensure the perfect match for every screen.

“We are honored to partner with Cineworld and share their passion for innovative cinema concepts and amenities as they venture forth into new markets,” comments Serge Plasch Chief Commercial Officer for Cinionic. “We share their dedication to high-quality, immersive cinema and are prepared to deliver the entire breadth of solutions and services they need to stay on the cutting edge.”

Join Cinionic in celebrating the pinnacle of cinema entertainment and see how we can help drive your success now and in the future! See us at CinemaCon in the Milano and Neopolitan Rooms at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, April 23-26.

