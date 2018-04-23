Cinionic and Bardan Power First All-Laser Multiplex in Chile with Cineplanet

Leading cinema companies help drive global all-laser multiplex trend in LATAM

CinemaCon – Las Vegas, Nevada – April 23, 2018 – Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, and digital cinema integrator Bardan Cinema, both long-term supporters of Cineplanet, have teamed up to outfit the exhibitor’s Costanera Center multiplex in Santiago, Chile exclusively with Barco laser projectors.

With more than 300 screens in Peru and Chile, Cineplanet is one of the most progressive theater circuits in Latin America offering first-class amenities. When it came time to outfit its new multiplex in Costanera, Chile, the exhibitor once again looked to Barco for its industry-leading laser projectors to ensure a premium moviegoing experience.

“Based on the overwhelming success of our first Barco Flagship Laser projector at Mall Del Sur in Lima, Peru last year, we were delighted to outfit all of our auditoriums at our Costanera site with Barco laser projectors. Already, thousands of customers have been amazed by the astounding picture quality.”
Fernando Soriano, CEO at Cineplanet

The all-laser multiplex: superior image quality, operational simplicity and low TCO
An all-laser multiplex delivers numerous rewards to exhibitors by allowing them to standardize equipment on a single technology platform to simplify training, operations, and maintenance. In fact, with the elimination of lamps, projectors are virtually maintenance-free, boasting a higher degree of reliability and lower energy consumption.

Exhibitors can choose from a diverse portfolio of 18 Barco laser projectors, ensuring the perfect match for every screen to easily and cost-effectively create an all-laser multiplex. Models range from the compact, economical Barco Smart Laser series with low-cost, simple operations, to the robust Barco Flagship Laser series, offering the highest contrast and stunning brightness for higher-ticket movie presentations on premium screens, including 3D.

Partners in cinema innovation deliver top-notch service
Bardan provided its comprehensive site planning, projector selection, integration and technical assistance throughout the deployment.

“Cineplanet has consistently remained at the forefront of entertainment technologies, embracing each generation of Barco cinema technologies, from the first digital cinema projectors to its latest, cutting-edge laser projectors,” comments Vilma Benitez, CEO of Bardan Cinema. “It is always a pleasure to work with such a forward-thinking entertainment company.”

The future of cinema has arrived with Cinionic!
“We are very pleased to empower Cineplanet with the opportunity to deliver the future of premium cinema today to their loyal guests,” comments Serge Plasch, Chief Commercial Officer at Cinionic. “It is always a pleasure to team up with Bardan, who provides the ultimate cinema services to help movie theater owners truly optimize their investment in Barco projectors while treating guests to the ultimate moviegoing experience.”
