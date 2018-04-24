Cinionic Fuels Major Global Expansion of CJ CGV Cinemas with Barco Projection

PRESS RELEASE

CinemaCon – Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2018 – Cinionic has signed an exclusive deal with CJ CGV Cinemas, which has a significant share of its current circuit already outfitted with Barco projectors, as the cinema chain aggressively expands its footprint in Korea, China, Southeast Asia and United States.

“As a trusted partner of CJ CGV Cinemas, we are focused on innovative solutions that allow CJ CGV to leverage its entire theater footprint to engage visitors. Our agreement transcends technology, and our contributions go well beyond projection to help CJ CGV Cinemas shape the next generation of cinema experiences.” Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic