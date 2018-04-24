Cinionic Fuels Major Global Expansion of CJ CGV Cinemas with Barco Projection

CinemaCon – Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2018 – Cinionic has signed an exclusive deal with CJ CGV Cinemas, which has a significant share of its current circuit already outfitted with Barco projectors, as the cinema chain aggressively expands its footprint in Korea, China, Southeast Asia and United States.

“As a trusted partner of CJ CGV Cinemas, we are focused on innovative solutions that allow CJ CGV to leverage its entire theater footprint to engage visitors. Our agreement transcends technology, and our contributions go well beyond projection to help CJ CGV Cinemas shape the next generation of cinema experiences.” Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic

“CJ CGV and Cinionic are innovative operators in the film industry. Through this agreement, Barco projectors will power the next generation of CJ CGV cinemas worldwide,” said Seo Jeong, CEO of CJ CGV.A legacy of technology leadership evolves
Cinionic will provide CJ CGV Cinemas with a wide range of projection solutions to create premium, immersive moviegoing experiences. Offering 18 models to choose from, Cinionic can ensure the perfect match for every screen, enabling CJ CGV to offer the best image quality in all of its auditoriums.

