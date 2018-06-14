Cinionic Named Exclusive Laser Projection Partner for Kinepolis Theaters

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium – June 13, 2018 – Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, will be the exclusive laser projection partner for Kinepolis, launching the replacement wave by outfitting hundreds of existing and new screens with Barco laser over the next three years across Western Europe and Canada.

Laser powers the premium experience in every auditorium

Citing the wide breadth of Barco’s laser projector portfolio – more than 18 projectors – Kinepolis will deploy the full complement of Smart Laser models throughout its circuit, which now includes Canadian based Landmark Cinemas acquired last year. Cinionic will provide the perfect match for every screen, from smaller cinemas to complete multiplexes, including future “Laser Ultra” premium large format (PLF) venues.

“After fantastic results from our earlier Barco laser projector deployments, we’re excited to strengthen our partnership with Cinionic and roll-out laser to new theaters and other existing sites,” comments Eddy Duquenne, CEO of Kinepolis. “As a pioneer for many of the Barco’s cutting-edge cinema technologies we are proud to offer our customers the ultimate moviegoing experience they’ve come to expect from us. And what’s more, Barco laser projectors provide superior image quality, while saving energy compared to Xenon based projectors.”

A growing commitment to Barco laser

Kinepolis was the first exhibitor to launch an all-laser powered by Barco cinema complex in Europe in August, 2016, with the opening of its 10-screen theater in Breda, the Netherlands. After evaluating performance during the first year of operation, theater manager Vicky Vekemans shared that “Customer satisfaction surveys clearly show that visitors prefer laser-illuminated projection.” Kinepolis has since opened all-laser cinemas in three additional locations and will, within weeks, open two new all-laser sites in ‘s-Hertogenbosch, the Netherlands, and Brétigny-sur-Orge, France.

The perfect solution for an all-laser multiplex

Featuring the world’s first 4K smart laser phosphor cinema projector, Cinionic’s full range of Barco Smart Laser projectors offer an excellent value proposition for movie exhibitors: consistent laser image quality over the entire lifetime, 2K and 4K native resolution, enhanced ANSI and native contrast, proven DLP technology, and a long lifetime.

“We are honored that our long-term cinema partner Kinepolis has chosen Barco laser as their exclusive projection technology to expand their international footprint in premium cinema,” comments Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “It is our fondest desire to empower Kinepolis with a full complement of cinema experiences that help them differentiate their entertainment offering for today’s moviegoers.”