Newly-Formed Cinionic Launches High Contrast Laser Projectors for Smaller Screens

Kortrijk, Belgium, April 19, 2018 – Leveraging Barco’s long history of market leadership in cinema laser technology and it success with RGB Flagship Laser projection for Premium Large Format screens, Cinionic, the Barco Cinema joint venture, now turns its attention to smaller screens. Today, Cinionic announces a new Smart Laser High Contrast (HC) projector series designed to deliver stunning image quality never-before-seen in this footprint.

“In our research, it became clear that exhibitors wanted to offer patrons rich, immersive movie showings in every theater – not just their largest or PLF auditoriums – but cost and efficiency were limiting factors,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “We developed our Smart Laser High Contrast projectors to present brilliant imagery that captivates audiences with a one-of-a-kind premium experience.”

Barco Smart Laser Projector

High-quality images and cost efficiency rolled into one

Based on the Barco Smart Laser projector platform, the HC models are highly efficient and cost effective, overcoming the typical challenges of creating high-contrast movie images for smaller screens. Offering an excellent value proposition for movie exhibitors, the new projectors feature consistent laser image quality, native 4K resolution, enhanced ANSI and native contrast, proven DLP technology, and a long lifetime. All of these reasons combined make them the ideal solution to power an all-laser multiplex. With this extension of the High Contrast range, Cinionic underlines its commitment to deliver the right projector for every screen to ensure the best movie experiences in every auditorium.

ÉclairColor HDR certified

The new High Contrast models (DP4K-13BLPHC and DP4K-18BLPHC) are EclairColor HDR certified, presenting images with enhanced contrast and fidelity to more accurately represent the vision originally intended by the film’s creative team. A new technology, EclairColor combines an innovative mastering process with optimized display technologies readily available on the market from CinemaNext.

Available now!

The DP4K-13BLPHC (11,500 lumens) is ideally suited to small- to mid-size screens and the DP4K-18BLPHC (16,000 lumens) is designed for mid-size screens. Both models are available to order now.

See it at CinemaCon!

Attendees at CinemaCon in Las Vegas can experience the new Smart Laser High Contrast projectors by visiting our Experience Center at the Caesars Palace hotel from Tuesday, April 23 – Thursday, April 25.