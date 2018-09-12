Cinionic Receives Manufacturer of the Year Award from ICTA

PRESS RELEASE

Kortrijk, Belgium – September 13, 2018 – At its Summer Business Retreat held in Napa, California last month, the International Cinema Technology Association’s (ICTA) worldwide cinema dealer membership awarded Cinionic the top honor for manufacturing and service excellence.

In its address, the association’s leadership conveyed the spirit and purpose of the award, to recognize “the ICTA manufacturer who most closely exemplifies the progressive principals of product development and provides the dealers with service and up-to-date technical and sales information, while supporting the status of his product without qualification.”

Cinionic has harnessed the rich legacy and pioneering developments of Barco Cinema, elevating cinema experiences and bringing new business models to the industry to benefit exhibitors and moviegoers alike.

“We are honored to receive the ICTA Teddy award. It celebrates our mission, and our focus on quality, to deliver WOW experiences for movie fans while empowering our valued dealers,” comment Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic.

ICTA was founded in 1971 and represents more than 180 manufacturers and cinemarelated businesses, for a total of more than 200 members worldwide. Past recipients include among others, Christie, JBL, QSC, USL, Dolby and Schneider.