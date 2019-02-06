Cinionic Named Official Projection Partner at CineEurope 2019

PRESS RELEASE

Leading cinema technology company Cinionic has partnered with the Film Expo Group to become the official projection partner at CineEurope for the second year in a row. All projection equipment in the CCIB Auditorium in Barcelona, Spain, will be supplied by Cinionic, including the laser projectors for all studio product presentations and screenings.

“We are excited about the opportunity to yet again partner with a technology giant like Cinionic at CineEurope. We are confident this continued partnership will help the development of cinematic technologies expand throughout the region,” said Andrew Sunshine, president of The Film Expo Group.

Welcoming today’s announcement, UNIC CEO Laura Houlgatte-Abbott said: “We are hugely grateful for this latest show of support for CineEurope by Cinionic. As one of Europe’s leading cinema technology suppliers, we look forward to continuing to work closely with Cinionic colleagues on the show and more broadly.”

Cinionic has pioneered with numerous industry firsts ever since the early days of digital cinema. It has outfitted more than 100 all-laser theater multiplexes globally, with over 300 Flagship Laser and 4,500 Smart Laser projectors in the field.

Recognizing a paradigm shift in the marketplace, Cinionic has created a strategic partnership with leading global cinema innovators. This joint venture will bring brand-new service offerings to exhibitors, empowering all parties to embrace the top trends.

“Cinionic is honored to be the exclusive projection technology partner at CineEurope. We are committed to bringing cutting-edge cinema technology and services that create exceptional experiences. We look forward to supporting the featured film screenings during CineEurope,” says Wim Buyens, CEO of the new cinema joint venture.

CineEurope 2019, the longest-running European convention and tradeshow for cinema professionals, will take place June 17-20.