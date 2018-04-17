Barco Joint Venture Rebrands as ‘Cinionic’

PRESS RELEASE

___________________________________

“Cinionic” launches a new era in cinema experiences

Today, the new cinema joint venture unveils its identity! The previously announced strategic joint venture among Barco, ALPD and CGS announces its company branding just in time for CinemaCon, the movie exhibitor industry’s biggest tradeshow in the world.

The new company name is “Cinionic,” conveying a combination of cinema and ionic, and defined as the “coming together of forces to create energy in the Cinema industry.” A logo icon complementing the new name features a colorful continuous wheel representing movement and energy. The color wheel not only represents diversity, but also the brand colors of the three founding partners.

The new brand comes with a matching tagline: EXPERIENCES. DELIVERED. Carl Rijsbrack, Chief Marketing Officer at Cinionic, comments: “Our tagline is our commitment to customers — that they can count on Cinionic to deliver the ultimate cinema experience. It’s simple, direct, and reflects our commitment to deliver compelling audience experiences.”

Delivering a differentiating cinema experience

The new company will focus on a combination of innovative cinema solutions, flexible financing and a comprehensive service model that enables exhibitors to focus on engagement with their moviegoers while simplifying their technology and operations.

Be part of the transformation at CinemaCon!

Cinionic will officially introduce its new brand to the global cinema industry at CinemaCon held at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, 23-26 April.