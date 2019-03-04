Cinionic returns to CinemaCon with cinema experiences for today, future-proofed for tomorrow

PRESS RELEASE —

Kortrijk – March 4, 2019 – Cinionic, the Barco, CGS, and ALPD cinema joint venture providing a new visual standard with advanced services and technology solutions to enhance the movie-going experience, today announces its return to CinemaCon 2019 with its Cinionic World booth in the Neopolitan Ballroom of Caesars Palace. Launched at last year’s show, the company unites global leaders committed to moving the cinema industry forward and empowers exhibitors to provide audiences compelling cinema experiences for today, that are future-proofed for tomorrow. Currently, Cinionic illuminates more than 50% of cinema screens worldwide through exhibitor customers including AMC, Cinemark, Regal and Cinepolis.

At this year’s CinemaCon, Cinionic will showcase its award-winning portfolio of high quality and captivating technologies, as well as launch the latest in the smart projection era. Attendees will have an opportunity to explore the Cinionic World booth with live demonstrations of the company’s new offerings, network in Cinionic’s premium lounge, and hear from thought leaders advancing the industry during Cinionic’s exclusive “Vision Presentations” throughout the week.

“We introduced Cinionic to empower exhibitors and create entertainment destinations of the future. In a world where exhibitors need to keep up with technological innovations, Cinionic is introducing solutions that elevate the moviegoing experience,” said Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic. “We are excited to return to this year’s CinemaCon to connect with other industry leaders and continue our mission to help move cinema forward.”

Largest Laser Projection portfolio in the world

Cinionic leads the industry in laser technology and options for Cinema. Meet the whole laser family at CinemaCon and discover a new visual standard for cinema, powered by the best technology. With more options than anyone else, visit Cinionic World to find the right laser solution for every theater.

Launching a new era in projection

At this year’s CinemaCon, attendees will witness the next step in laser projection. Cinionic will launch its latest offering to deliver a better cinema experience for exhibitors and audiences. Cinionic will present an Augmented Reality experience on site during the show.

Laser as a Service

Learn more about Laser as a Service (LaaS), extending the life of Barco Series II projectors and delivering the benefits of laser. LaaS provides streamlined operations, peace of mind with included warranty and reduced expenses; empowering exhibitors to offer customers a new visual standard with laser cinema for years to come. Get hands–on with LaaS and meet with the team at CinemaCon.

The power of premium

Premium entertainment continues to be in high demand, growing more than 30% year after year. At CinemaCon, Cinionic will showcase how it is serving as the power behind premium, offering solutions and formats to meet premium needs for any exhibitor.

Vision Presentations from today’s industry leaders

Cinionic introduces The Vision Presentations: a series of thought leadership panels focusing on industry topics with speakers from across the entertainment field. Discussions include; the future of auditorium design, the Hollywood perspective, presenting the best image with laser, and the moviegoer’s journey.

Cinionic will continue to roll out additional updates through CinemaCon 2019.