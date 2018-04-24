Cinionic and Ultrahaptics Launch ‘Virtual Touch’ Interactive Movie Posters

PRESS RELEASE

CinemaCon – Las Vegas, Nevada – April 24, 2018 – Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, and Ultrahaptics, have launched a cutting-edge, turnkey visualization solution that engages patrons in an interactive, sensory experience right in the cinema lobby.

Millennials and “digital natives” are driving new trends and feedback-driven experiences. Cinionic and Ultrahaptics have collaborated on the design of innovative digital movie posters – embedded with mid-air haptics and motion tracking technologies – to empower exhibitors with a novel entertainment option for a media-savvy generation.

From observation to tactile immersive reality

Within Cinionic-enabled lobbies, moviegoers will experience a 3D mid-air “thrill ride” of sorts, engaging in game play with virtual tools and more, feeling sensations like static fields of electricity, bubbles and other phenomena without actually touching the surface of a screen. The possibilities for avatar-like gaming where patrons are actually “in the story” are limited only by the imaginations of the animation producers and the players themselves.

“With Ultrahaptics technology, we’ve succeeded in our quest to offer moviegoers a truly unique and memorable experience that they can’t replicate at home. As a bonus, these sensational, interactive posters have the potential to create a pathway to advertising revenue for exhibitors.”

Greg Patrick, Vice President Lobby Experience for Cinionic

Virtual interactivity comes to the cinema

Already widely used in many industries such as automotive, healthcare, and smart homes, Ultrahaptics technology not only elevates the user experience, but also provides a safe and extraordinary interface for interacting with content. Now, this technology is improving the way patrons experience digital content in the cinema, increasing consumer dwell time and driving additional revenue opportunities via merchandising and concession sales.

Partners in innovation

Under the arrangement, Cinionic provides the content creation and delivery expertise, derived from its exclusive relationships with studios, with Ultrahaptics supplying the technology platform and software to drive the user experience on the Barco Lobby Experience network.

“We are very excited about partnering with Cinionic, the leading-edge technical company in the cinema industry,” comments Alex Driskill-Smith, vice president and general manager of Ultrahaptics North America Inc. “Tactile feedback makes digital content more real and interactions more engaging. Mid-air haptics technology offers a natural and magical interface with movie content and our research indicates that this has the potential to add significant value to moviegoers and advertisers alike. It is a fantastic opportunity to transform the cinema lobby experience and make movie content and advertisements more engaging and memorable.”

Coming to a theater near you!

Currently in the final beta testing phase, these virtual touch, haptic movie posters will be implemented at test sites for user feedback and data gathering.

See it at CinemaCon

Visitors can experience Cinionic’s virtual touch display in action at CinemaCon, April 24-26 near the Milano and Neopolitan rooms at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, Nevada.