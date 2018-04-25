Cinionic Demonstrating VR Gaming Domes for Cinema Lobbies

PRESS RELEASE

CinemaCon, Las Vegas, Nevada, April 25, 2018 – At this year’s CinemaCon, Cinionic, the Barco cinema joint venture, will demonstrate an innovative all-in-one solution for virtual reality (VR) gaming for cinema lobbies and location-based entertainment venues. What’s new and different? It doesn’t require the use of a head-mounted display (HMD), which many users feel can be “isolating.”

Reducing “isolation” factor to make VR a truly social experience

With its patent-pending solution for multi-player interactive VR Domes that don’t rely on HMD equipment, Cinionic empowers exhibitors, and gaming and movie studios to provide a highly inclusive and social one-of-a-kind experience that can attract new audiences to Virtual Reality, in particular groups and families.

Leveraging the huge portfolio of existing VR Games

The Family VR solution delivers an immersive stereoscopic projection environment and supports real-time gesture interaction for up to six players. At CinemaCon, the platform compatibility with mainstream VR Games is being demonstrated by enabling visitors playing together the phenomenally famous Fruit Ninja® VR game by Halfbrick Studios, thanks to a collaboration with Secret Location, a VR content creator and distributor for emerging platforms.

“We’re thrilled to collaborate with Secret Location to demonstrate this new Family VR solution with Halfbrick Studio’s iconic IP Fruit Ninja® at CinemaCon. By eliminating the need for Head-Mounted Displays (HDR), we’re turning VR experiences into a very social experience that many in the location-based entertainment industry have been asking for.” Wim Buyens, CEO of Cinionic

VR in the cinema: a growing industry

According to projections by Greenlight Insights, location-based entertainment is anticipated to become a $1 billion market by the end of 2018, comprising seven percent of the virtual reality industry with growth projected up to $12 billion by 2023. 1

The perfect entertainment vehicle for studio VR content delivery

An increasing number of Hollywood studios are embracing VR to provide moviegoers new ways to engage with their blockbuster movie content as well as create new revenue streams. Cinionic, along with its technology and content studio partners, is developing a turnkey solution that delivers inclusive, social VR entertainment purpose-built for cinema lobbies.

