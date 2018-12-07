CJ 4DPLEX Announces Multi-Picture Deal With Sony Pictures for 2019

PRESS RELEASE

HOLLYWOOD, CA – December 7, 2018 – CJ 4DPLEX, the world’s leading 4D cinema company, and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced today a multi-picture deal adding 11 films to the immersive 4DX format’s slate for 2019. Beginning with Escape Room in January, 4DX will offer an impressive lineup of films from Sony Pictures Entertainment that will play in 4DX auditoriums across the country and around the world throughout 2019.

The 2019 slate is anticipated to include the following live-action and animated releases in 4DX:

Escape Room, January 4

Miss Bala, February 1

Greyhound, March 22

The Intruder, April 26

BrightBurn, May 24

Untitled Men in Black spinoff, June 14

Grudge, June 21

Spider-Man: Far from Home, July 5

The Angry Birds Movie 2, August 16

Zombieland 2, October 11

Charlie’s Angels, November 1

Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel December 13

Masters of the Universe, December 18

“Experiencing films in the 4DX format brings a whole new experiential level to get movie fans out of the home and into the theater,” said Scott Sherr, EVP, Worldwide Theatrical Distribution, Sony Pictures Entertainment. “We have an exciting line-up of films in 2019 that lend themselves to the 4DX immersive experience.”

CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX immersive theater technology enhances the on-screen visuals of action-packed pictures, transcending the traditional cinema experience through special effects including motion-synchronized seats, wind, fog, rain, lightning, snow, bubble, vibration, and scents. The result is one of the most immersive cinema formats in the industry, drawing fans into the action on the big screen.

“The multi-picture partnership with Sony helps ensure our 4DX theaters will have an exceptional slate of films throughout 2019,” said JongRyul Kim, CEO, CJ 4DPLEX. “From the psychological horror film ‘Escape Room’ to the fan-favorite ‘Spider-Man: Far from Home’ our immersive 4DX theaters will optimize the effects to make these films an event you can’t miss in theaters.”

Since the launch of CJ 4DPLEX in 2009, the immersive theatre technology rapidly expanded around the globe averaging 100 screen openings a year at an average yearly growth rate of 70 percent. To date, 4DX is installed in 574 auditoriums, reaching 59 countries.