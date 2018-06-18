CJ 4DPLEX Heads into Summer with New ScreenX Markets Opening

PRESS RELEASE —

Seoul and Los Angeles – June 18, 2018 – CJ 4DPLEX is kicking off the summer with a clear message that the growth of its immersive technologies, 4DX and ScreenX, is only just beginning. In fact, as a result of the news announced last week at CineEurope in Barcelona, ScreenX – the premium, 270-degree, panoramic, multi-projection cinema system – is on pace to grow its number of locations more than 40%, and nearly double the number of major Hollywood studio releases in 2018 vs. 2017.

“Our success could not be possible without support from our exhibition and distribution partners, and we will continue to innovate to make movie watching experience to another level,” said Byung-Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We are incredibly thankful for their trust and support.”

New ScreenX Locations Coming to the U.S., Europe and the Middle East

The number of ScreenX locations spanning several countries and regions around the world continues to grow at an accelerated pace. This summer, five new ScreenX locations are coming to France and Switzerland at Les Cinémas Gaumont Pathé and Arena Cinemas, respectfully. This includes the introduction of “4DX with ScreenX” for the first time outside of South Korea through CJ 4DPLEX’ growing partnership with Pathé in Paris. This award-winning concept combines – in the same theatre auditorium – ScreenX with the 4DX technology that utilizes motion seats and environmental effects such as rain, wind, lightning, bubbles and various scents.

Today’s news builds on major announcements from last week, including on Tuesday, June 12, when CJ 4DPLEX announced a partnership with Cineworld Group to open 100 ScreenX locations at its theatres in the next few years. This agreement, which marks a major milestone for both companies, will include installing the multi-projection cinematic system in 10 different countries: U.S., U.K., Israel and seven other European countries. “Our relationship with CJ 4DPLEX goes beyond accelerating the installation of new 4DX and ScreenX locations around the world, to a shared vision of the future of immersive cinema,” said Mooky Greidinger, CEO of the Cineworld Group in Tuesday’sannouncement. “We are committed to maintaining a premium moviegoing environment at all of our locations in all regions, and the adoption of the most innovative cinema technologies is key to bringing our customers the best experience possible.”

Other expansion news at CineEurope includes new partnerships with KNCC (Kuwait National Cinema Company) and Reel Cinemas to expand ScreenX in the Middle East, with the format’s first locations in Kuwait and UAE, respectively.

This news adds to additional expansion of the worldwide ScreenX footprint that includes four new U.S. locations through a recently-announced partnership with B&B Theatres (and including the largest ScreenX auditorium in the world and first in the midwest).

To date, there are 142 ScreenX auditoriums in the world, with three in the U.S. The above additions builds on the already fast growth of the format, which is also expected to pass 200 total screens by end of the year across China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, Turkey and LATAM – more than 40% growth compared to 2017.

New Hollywood Studio Releases Coming in ScreenX

Both Hollywood blockbusters and local feature films have seen success in ScreenX, with past titles from major studios including: King Arthur: Legend of the Sword, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, and Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017.

In 2018 so far, Black Panther and Rampage were released in ScreenX, with other upcoming titles including The Nunand Aquaman. Last week, the latest film to be available in ScreenX was announced – Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp, which is set to premiere around the world beginning July 4. (ScreenX trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w3ehFBf2RUA [show])

These newly-announced titles bring the total number of films from major studios to release this year in ScreenX to five – nearly doubling the number of ScreenX releases in 2017. The company plans to continue to fill the pipeline of upcoming major studio titles, with the goal of scheduling at least one ScreenX release per month.