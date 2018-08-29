CJ 4DPLEX’s 4DX Format Receives ‘Innovative Technology of the Year’ Award at Big Cine Expo 2018

PRESS RELEASE

_______________________________________________________________________

Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 29, 2018 — CJ 4DPLEX (www.cj4dplex.com), the world’s first and largest 4D cinema company, has received the “Innovative Technology of the Year” award at Big Cine Expo 2018 for its industry-leading immersive cinema technology, 4DX.

First launched in 2009, 4DX has continued to grow into one of the most innovative, successful and award-winning technologies, paving the way for the future of the industry. Through the first seven months of this year, more than 15 million people experienced the motion seats and environmental effects such as rain, wind, snow, bubbles and various scents that accompany and enliven the on-screen storytelling of the world’s biggest blockbusters.

The “Innovative Technology of the Year” award is presented annually at the Big Cine Expo to honor the technical excellence of professionals in cinema exhibition industry around the globe and to applaud the innovative technologies that have successfully carved a space for themselves in this highly competitive industry.

Launched three years ago to great success, Big Cine Expo (www.bigcineexpo.com) returned in 2018, with a new location, as the only cinema exhibition convention and trade show specifically for the burgeoning cinema exhibition market in Asia and India. The two-day event consists of product displays, demos, presentations, seminars, panel discussions, special events, film screenings, networking, B-2-B meetings, a trade show and more.

Over the past 12 months, 4DX expansion in Asia and India has been extensive, a growth of 38 percent. This includes the addition of 92 new screens across India, China, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Mongolia, and Thailand.

“We are honored to be recognized for our achievements bringing innovative technology to cinemas around the world,” said CJ 4DPLEX CEO Byung-Hwan Choi. “Our success is a result of hard work by a growing team, and most importantly, our strong partnerships at the studios and within the exhibition community internationally. We look forward to continuing to work together with our friends in the industry to bring even more new innovation to the movies.”