CJ 4DPLEX to Install 4 ScreenX Screens at B&B Theatres

Seoul, South Korea and Los Angeles, CA (April 24, 2018) – CJ 4DPLEX, the company behind the innovative cinema technologies 4DX and ScreenX, and B&B Theatres, the seventh largest exhibitor in the world, have

partnered to bring four ScreenX screens to the cinema operator’s locations.

B&B Theatres operates approximately 400 screens at 50 locations across Kansas, Florida, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas.

Before the opening of these theatres with B&B, ScreenX has three locations in operation in the U.S. in Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and more than 135 total screens globally. B&B Theatres will install the largest ScreenX system in the world in one of the two Premium Large Format (PLF) Grand Screens in Liberty, a screen that will be over four

stories tall and seven stories wide. The screens with B&B Theatres are set to be the first in the U.S. outside of the American west coast.

Speaking of the implementation of this groundbreaking technology, B&B Theatres President Bob Bagby said, “Our guests will be blown away by the immersive experience of ScreenX! I can’t wait to showcase this in our new flagship theatre in my hometown of Liberty.”

And speaking of the collaborative effort, B&B Theatres Vice President of Finance Mike Hagan commented, “The ScreenX team was easy to work with throughout the whole process, and they have helped us create an experience in Liberty that is second-to-none. We look forward to a mutually beneficial relationship for years to come.”

ScreenX is the world’s first multi-projection theatre technology, created in 2012 to enhance the movie environment by allowing moviegoers to go beyond the frame of the traditional movie screen. It utilizes a proprietary system to expand images of feature films and pre-show advertising to the left and right walls of the theatre, creating an immersive, panoramic, 270-degree experience.

“ScreenX coupled with our B&B Grand Screen will create the most immersive movie-going experience imaginable. This breaks barriers into a new realm of cinema presentation and we are so excited to be the largest ScreenX system in the world” said Executive Vice President Brock Bagby.

“B&B Theatres is a perfect partner for us to bring our ScreenX technology to more places in the U.S.,” said Byung Hwan Choi, CEO of CJ 4DPLEX. “We strive to be in every state and every city, and we working with excellent partners like B&B Theatres is how we will complete our dream.”