COMING SOON: ‘ Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet,’ ‘Thoroughbreds,’ and Stuff Blowing Up Bollywood Style!

DISNEY’S CHRISTOPHER ROBIN

Remember when there was a Christopher Robin movie last year? There’s another Christopher Robin this year.

MARY POPPINS RETURNS

A sequel based on Yondu’s now legendary line from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: “I’m Mary Poppins, Y’all”

RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2

Ralph returns with an online upgrade and a very literal title.

BOOK CLUB

Ladies get together to read a scandalous sex book which confuses that husbands and boyfriends.

CHAPPAQUIDDICK

THE ENDLESS

A funky shaped rock, a doomsday cult, and a seagull that steps into frame just at the right moment…wait, is this a cthulhu movie?

THOROUGHBREDS

This is like the third Thoroghbreds trailer we’ve had on the Throwdown. This is the first time I noticed they had a sweet katana and a painting of a rhino.

BAAGHI 2

Dude can throw Superman punches everywhere. Dude explodes out the water like a dolphin who was taught to do Superman punches. Dude better Superman-punch that helicopter. There is so much punching in this trailer.

THE JUDGE

THE HUMANITY BUREAU

A movie that warns us that if we do not change the status quo of guns and government secrets, we will end up with a future where Nic Cage is the face of humanity.

ISMAEL’S GHOSTS

This is such a common occurrence in France that they have a dating app specifically designed for it.

THE HAPPYS

A movie about the Los Feliz neighborhood of LA and how hipsters decide the fate of its eating establishments. Just like in real life.

KINGS