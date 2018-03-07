COMING SOON: ‘ Mary Poppins Returns,’ ‘Ralph Breaks The Internet,’ ‘Thoroughbreds,’ and Stuff Blowing Up Bollywood Style!
DISNEY’S CHRISTOPHER ROBIN
Remember when there was a Christopher Robin movie last year? There’s another Christopher Robin this year.
MARY POPPINS RETURNS
A sequel based on Yondu’s now legendary line from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2: “I’m Mary Poppins, Y’all”
RALPH BREAKS THE INTERNET: WRECK-IT RALPH 2
Ralph returns with an online upgrade and a very literal title.
BOOK CLUB
Ladies get together to read a scandalous sex book which confuses that husbands and boyfriends.
CHAPPAQUIDDICK
THE ENDLESS
A funky shaped rock, a doomsday cult, and a seagull that steps into frame just at the right moment…wait, is this a cthulhu movie?
THOROUGHBREDS
This is like the third Thoroghbreds trailer we’ve had on the Throwdown. This is the first time I noticed they had a sweet katana and a painting of a rhino.
BAAGHI 2
Dude can throw Superman punches everywhere. Dude explodes out the water like a dolphin who was taught to do Superman punches. Dude better Superman-punch that helicopter. There is so much punching in this trailer.
THE JUDGE
THE HUMANITY BUREAU
A movie that warns us that if we do not change the status quo of guns and government secrets, we will end up with a future where Nic Cage is the face of humanity.
ISMAEL’S GHOSTS
This is such a common occurrence in France that they have a dating app specifically designed for it.
THE HAPPYS
A movie about the Los Feliz neighborhood of LA and how hipsters decide the fate of its eating establishments. Just like in real life.
KINGS
