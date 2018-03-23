COMING SOON: ‘Superfly,’ ‘Deadpool 2,’ ‘Action Point,’ and More!

Welcome back to another Boxoffice Trailer Throwdown! This week we watch as Superfly is remade, witness as Deadpool brings us a live-action X-Force, and we all wonder what a Duck Butter could be.

SUPERFLY

Isn’t it convenient that Director X grew up to be a director? Talk about intuitive parents.

DEADPOOL 2

It’s about time that a superhero movie stepped up and tackled the real villains of the world. Like gluten.

ACTION POINT

Is this a Bad Grandpa prequel? Jackass spinoff? Both?

UNDER THE SILVER LAKE

Andrew Garfield gots to follow hidden clues to find a mysterious lady in Silver Lake. Truly, a hipster’s Da Vinci Code.

TAG

Most people don’t know this but this movie is based on what Hawkeye is doing while all the other Avengers are fighting Thanos in Infinity War.

HOTEL TRANSYLVANIA 3: SUMMER VACATION

Dracula and Van Helsing going at it like you’ve never seen before. On a cruise ship.

SICARIO, DAY OF THE SOLDADO

A new title, a new trailer, a new holiday?

DUCK BUTTER

Can you pack a whole relationship into 24 hours? Let’s find out. Let’s also find out why this is called Duck Butter.

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME

Lady spies prove that they can blow stuff up, too. It’s 2018, y’all.