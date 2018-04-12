COMING SOON: ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story,’ ‘The First Purge,’ ‘Night School,’ and a Big Ol’ Shark

Welcome back to another Boxoffice Trailer Throwdown! Today we watch as jaws get unhinged at retro-futuristic parties, pastors are uncomfortable on the internet, we hear a compelling argument to legalize murder and we even look at a Star War. One, singular Star War.

SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY

Donald Glover wears a cape while we learn Chewbacca’s age and meet a new droid who I can only assume will be snarky.

THE MEG

It’s not Jaws. IT’S A BIGGER SHARK! Or how it’s known in Brazil, a Jawsão.

THE FIRST PURGE

A prequel that helps this horror franchise make way too much sense.

BEAST

But who is the beast??????

JOHNNY ENGLISH STRIKES AGAIN

They made a third Johnny English movie.

NIGHT SCHOOL

Yes, Kevin Hart and Tiffany Haddish are teaming up…but the real duo that steals the show is the single frame of a frog making love to a horse.

HOW TO TALK TO GIRLS AT PARTIES

Still difficult after all these years.

THE DARKEST MINDS

From the studio that brought you the X-Men movies, comes a movie about a group of children with superpowers who are not X-Men. Do not confuse this with X-Men.

BACKSTABBING FOR BEGINNERS

Backstabbing looks stressful.

THE HOUSE WITH A CLOCK IN ITS WALLS

Scary pumpkin haunted house with Jack Black in a movie definitely not titled Goosebumps.