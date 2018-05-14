COMING SOON: ‘Bohemian Rhapsody,’ ‘BlacKkKlansman,’ ‘Mile 22,’ and a Bunch of Dogs

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

The “DAAAAY-OOOO” at the top really got me hoping we were going to see Freddie Mercury covering Harry Belafonte’s “The Banana Boat Song.”

BLACKkKLANSMAN

Oh, this actually happened.

THE YEAR OF SPECTACULAR MEN

Pineapples on a stick are proven to fix anything. Literally, anything.

SEARCHING

This whole movie of a dad on his daughter’s computer was shot on computers and phones and such. The whole thing.

MILE 22

Vigilante Mark Walhberg and WWE’s Rowdy Ronda Rousey (formerly known as UFC’s Ronda Rousey) shoot some guns and do fighting.

THE PREDATOR

All these years wondering where Predators come from. Now we know they come in a box.

MAMMA MIA! HERE WE GO AGAIN

Now with more Mammas.

THE SPY WHO DUMPED ME

A documentary-like depiction of how the actual espionage industry works.

NEVER GOIN’ BACK (Red Band Trailer)

Red Band trailer means it’s an edgy movie.

DOG DAYS

If you thought this movie was going to be about dogs, well guess what? Yeah. It’s about dogs.

BOUNDARIES

This movie might also be about dogs.

ADRIFT

Boats kill more people every year than sharks do. That may or may not be accurate but I’m not going to research it.

ROBIN HOOD