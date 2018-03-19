COMING SOON: Avengers, Fantastic Beasts, and the Pope

Published March 19, 2018

AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR

Iron Man 19: Captain Avenger vs. Infitinty Man–everyone you have ever seen ever in a Marvel movie comes together, including your favorite protagonists from Bug Human: Come Home and Space Rascals. 

BORG VS. MCENROE

Tennis! Now available in motion pictures.

EIGHTH GRADE

So glad social media didn’t exist when I was in 8th grade.

FANTASTIC BEASTS: THE CRIMES OF GRINDELWALD

Harry Potter fans have been clamoring to see one thing: a young Dumbledore gracing the halls of Hogwarts. Our time has come, people.

LIFE ITSELF

Do you enjoy weeping softly to This Is Us from the comfort of your own home? Dan Fogelman now brings you the opportunity to weep publicly at your local movie theater.

SORRY TO BOTHER YOU

Finally, a movie about telemarketers: America’s silent heroes.

THE GRINCH

The Grinch returns like you have never seen him before: ANIMATED!

LOWLIFE

Some standard luchadores and Kidney flipping action in this one.

POPE FRANCIS – A MAN OF HIS WORD

Learn about the Pope and how he does Pope things.

Diogo Busato

