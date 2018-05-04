COMING SOON: CinemaCon Wrap-Up Edition

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

This week we bring you an extra long assortment of trailers from before CinemaCon, during CinemaCon, and (you guessed it) after CinemaCon.

SUPERFLY

People used to hustle for money. Now people are hustling for crypto, which is apparently an invisible type of money that your annoying cousin won’t shut up about.

ANT-MAN AND THE WASP

Tiny people and giant people join forces to fight the ultimate enemy: Physics.

VENOM

Everyone’s favorite sludge-based Spider-Man villain makes his solo movie debut.

BLINDSPOTTING

Whoa. I thought this was a sequel to 2009’s The Blind Side. Way off.

MONSTERS AND MEN

EATING ANIMALS

Natalie Portman produces a film based on the book that made her become vegan.

A SIMPLE FAVOR

Time has taught me that a best friend is always the most mysterious person you could know and now this movie proves it.

TEEN TITANS GO! TO THE MOVIES

DC creates a first-ever trailer for a feature-length campaign for a Robin and/or possible Nightwing movie, all while poking fun at themselves.

WHITNEY

Were you singing along with this trailer? I know you did, don’t pretend you didn’t.

PENGUINS

Science has come to prove that humans simply can’t get enough documentaries about ice birds falling over.

BOOK CLUB

It’s like the Avengers of drinking white wine and pretending to read books.

DEADPOOL 2

CRAZY RICH ASIANS

A trailer that teaches us things about love, family, and bananas.

THE EQUALIZER 2

Denzel has to equalize things in Turkey. Do you think he’s friends with John Wick between movies?

MCQUEEN

So many hats in this trailer.

BOOM FOR REAL: THE LATE TEENAGE YEARS OF JEAN-MICHEL BASQUIAT

So much graffiti in this trailer.

INCREDIBLES 2

Super Momma gets a job and now Fast Boy, Angsty Teen Girl, Super Homer Simpson, and Murder Baby all have to adjust.

THREE IDENTICAL STRANGERS

What?! No way. Whaaaaat???