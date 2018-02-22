COMING SOON: ‘Gringo,’ ‘Uncle Drew,’ ‘I Feel Pretty,’ and The Rock Befriends a Gorilla

Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.

RAMPAGE

The Barcelona Zoo had an albino gorilla named Snowflake. This is his biopic. Probably.

INCREDIBLES 2

Just in case you didn’t catch this during the ratings-bonanza known as the winter Olympics, here is the sneak peek of Incredibles 2.

GRINGO

THE LAST MOVIE STAR

UNCLE DREW

Uncle Drew is pulling out all the stops in exposing the institutional ageism in street basketball. I think.

I KILL GIANTS

A lot of giants are going to get killed in this film, based on a graphic novel that made me cry on an airplane.

A QUIET PLACE

I couldn’t make it through a 24-hour silent retreat, so the idea of living in total silence in itself is already terrifying.

I FEEL PRETTY

Amy Schumer Shallow Hals herself.

VENOM

OVERBOARD

BAD SAMARITAN

Psycho David Tennant ruins a bunch of lives.

OUTSIDE IN

Jay Duplass goes to jail and comes back with a lot of feelings.

BUS PARTY TO HELL

Tara Reid kindly reminds us of the danger of being murdered en route to Burning Man…by mummies.