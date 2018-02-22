COMING SOON: ‘Gringo,’ ‘Uncle Drew,’ ‘I Feel Pretty,’ and The Rock Befriends a Gorilla
Welcome to BoxOffice Trailer Throw Down! Where we round up the week’s finest trailers so you don’t get sucked down a YouTube rabbit hole.
RAMPAGE
The Barcelona Zoo had an albino gorilla named Snowflake. This is his biopic. Probably.
INCREDIBLES 2
Just in case you didn’t catch this during the ratings-bonanza known as the winter Olympics, here is the sneak peek of Incredibles 2.
GRINGO
THE LAST MOVIE STAR
UNCLE DREW
Uncle Drew is pulling out all the stops in exposing the institutional ageism in street basketball. I think.
I KILL GIANTS
A lot of giants are going to get killed in this film, based on a graphic novel that made me cry on an airplane.
A QUIET PLACE
I couldn’t make it through a 24-hour silent retreat, so the idea of living in total silence in itself is already terrifying.
I FEEL PRETTY
Amy Schumer Shallow Hals herself.
VENOM
OVERBOARD
BAD SAMARITAN
Psycho David Tennant ruins a bunch of lives.
OUTSIDE IN
Jay Duplass goes to jail and comes back with a lot of feelings.
BUS PARTY TO HELL
Tara Reid kindly reminds us of the danger of being murdered en route to Burning Man…by mummies.
