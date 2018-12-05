Crunchyroll and Fathom Events Announce First Crunchyroll Movie Night of 2019

Building on the success on October’s “Yuri!!! on ICE” series marathon, Crunchyroll and Fathom Events have partnered again to deliver the best of anime content to cinemas across the country with at least four big screen Crunchyroll Movie Night events in 2019. The first Crunchyroll Movie Night of the new year will offer fans an exclusive sneak peek of the first episode of “Mob Psycho 100 II” (season two), before the episode airs in Japan. This screening will be accompanied by a recap of the first season, which is available to fans now on Crunchyroll, alongside a special greeting from Setsuo Ito, the voice actor behind the main character Shigeo Kageyama (“Mob”).
Tickets for this special event go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 7. Fans can purchase tickets online by visiting www.fathomevents.com and at participating theater box offices. Crunchyroll subscribers received early access to tickets for this event on Wednesday, December 5, and will continue to get presale opportunities for future Crunchyroll Movie Night events.
WHEN:
Saturday, January 5, 2019 starting at 12:55 p.m. (local time)
WHERE:
Moviegoers throughout the U.S. will be able to enjoy these events in approximately 400 select movie theaters. A complete list of theater locations will be available on the Fathom Events website (theaters and participants are subject to change).
“Mob Psycho 100 II” will be shown at the following local movie theaters:
Cinemark Hazlet 12 2821 Highway 35 Hazlet NJ 07730
Regal Regal Commerce Center 18 2399 US Highway 1 North Brunswick NJ 08902
Regal Regal Kaufman Astoria 14 35-30 38th Street Astoria NY 11101
Regal Regal Sheepshead Bay 14 3907 Shore Parkway Brooklyn NY 11235
Regal Regal Court Street 12 106 Court Street Brooklyn NY 11201
Regal Regal Deer Park 16 & IMAX 455 Commack Road Deer Park NY 11729
Regal Regal New Roc City 18 Plus Imax 33 Le Count Place New Rochelle NY 10801
AMC AMC Empire 25 234 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036-7202
Regal Regal Union Square 14 850 Broadway New York NY 10003
Regal Regal Battery Park 11 102 North End Avenue New York NY 10282
Regal Regal E-Walk 42nd Street 13 247 W 42nd Street New York NY 10036
Regal Regal Galleria Mall Stadium 16 2001 South Road Poughkeepsie NY 12601
Regal Regal Staten Island Stadium 16 2474 Forest Avenue Staten Island NY 10303
Regal Regal Westbury 12 7000 Brush Hollow Road Westbury NY 11590
