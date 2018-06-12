CTC Announces First Appointments to Its Advisory Council

PRESS RELEASE

CINE EUROPE, BARCELONA, 11 TH JUNE 2018 — CTC; the global cinema technology network has announced the first appointments to its Advisory Council, whilst completing its Board of Governors and commencing its on-boarding process for new members.

Advisory Council

Commenting on the first appointments to the Advisory Council, Richard Mitchell (Harkness Screens),

President of CTC explains, “the newly created Advisory Council brings an additional wealth of

knowledge and experience from some of the most respected global thought-leaders in our industry to

our already highly skilled team of Governors. Adding this additional level of expertise will help our

team to create deliverables that will shape a better future for cinema and drive better outcomes from

technology investments that affect the entire movie-going experience, not just inside the auditorium.”

The first members of the Advisory Council are:

Debbie Stanford Kristiansen, Novo Cinemas

Tom Bert, Cinionic / Barco

Mark Christiansen, Paramount Pictures

Brian Claypool, Christie Digital

Theresa English, TK Architects

Dominic Simmons, British Film Institute

Roland Jones, Vue International

Nicolas Hamon, Kinepolis

Alexey Vinokurov, RealD

Russell Smith, Motion Picture Solutions

Laurence Claydon, Independent Consultant

New Governors

Following the appointment of Sarah Lewthwaite (Movio) and Sandie Caffelle (Jack Roe) in February 2018, CTC has announced the appointment of three individuals completing its Board of Governors. CTC has welcomed widely respected industry expert Patrick von Sychowski (Celluloid Junkie), Danny Jeremiah (Arts Alliance Media) and James MacFarlane (20 th Century Fox) to its team.

“The appointment of Danny, Patrick and James adds incredible dynamism to the team and we’re delighted to have them on board. Their contributions to some of the key projects the team are undertaking have already been enormous and we look forward to working with them over the coming months and years,” Mitchell adds.

Membership and Sponsorship Scheme

CTC has also announced the launch of its membership and sponsorship scheme. Starting from just £50 per year for Individual members up to £1,500 per year for Sustaining Members, the programme is designed to be accessible to the entire industry from individuals through to large multi-national organisations, enabling complete access to all CTC events and deliverables.

“The membership and sponsorship scheme enables CTC to fund some of the exciting initiatives, research projects, training courses and events we have planned over the coming years,” explains Graham Lodge (Sound Associates), Vice President and Finance Director of CTC. “As a not-for-profit organisation, all of the money raised goes directly back into supporting the global cinema community and therefore creating a better experience for movie-goers around the world. We have made the sign-up process both affordable to all and simple for members with online payments possible using credit cards and Paypal. We are actively seeking both members and corporate sponsors to help us to drive technology advancement in the industry.”

For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-

technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com