CTC Announces First Appointments to Its Advisory Council
Cinema technology network also adds three to its Board of Governors
PRESS RELEASE
______________________________________________
CINE EUROPE, BARCELONA, 11 TH JUNE 2018 — CTC; the global cinema technology network has announced the first appointments to its Advisory Council, whilst completing its Board of Governors and commencing its on-boarding process for new members.
Advisory Council
Commenting on the first appointments to the Advisory Council, Richard Mitchell (Harkness Screens),
President of CTC explains, “the newly created Advisory Council brings an additional wealth of
knowledge and experience from some of the most respected global thought-leaders in our industry to
our already highly skilled team of Governors. Adding this additional level of expertise will help our
team to create deliverables that will shape a better future for cinema and drive better outcomes from
technology investments that affect the entire movie-going experience, not just inside the auditorium.”
The first members of the Advisory Council are:
Debbie Stanford Kristiansen, Novo Cinemas
Tom Bert, Cinionic / Barco
Mark Christiansen, Paramount Pictures
Brian Claypool, Christie Digital
Theresa English, TK Architects
Dominic Simmons, British Film Institute
Roland Jones, Vue International
Nicolas Hamon, Kinepolis
Alexey Vinokurov, RealD
Russell Smith, Motion Picture Solutions
Laurence Claydon, Independent Consultant
New Governors
Following the appointment of Sarah Lewthwaite (Movio) and Sandie Caffelle (Jack Roe) in February 2018, CTC has announced the appointment of three individuals completing its Board of Governors. CTC has welcomed widely respected industry expert Patrick von Sychowski (Celluloid Junkie), Danny Jeremiah (Arts Alliance Media) and James MacFarlane (20 th Century Fox) to its team.
“The appointment of Danny, Patrick and James adds incredible dynamism to the team and we’re delighted to have them on board. Their contributions to some of the key projects the team are undertaking have already been enormous and we look forward to working with them over the coming months and years,” Mitchell adds.
Membership and Sponsorship Scheme
CTC has also announced the launch of its membership and sponsorship scheme. Starting from just £50 per year for Individual members up to £1,500 per year for Sustaining Members, the programme is designed to be accessible to the entire industry from individuals through to large multi-national organisations, enabling complete access to all CTC events and deliverables.
“The membership and sponsorship scheme enables CTC to fund some of the exciting initiatives, research projects, training courses and events we have planned over the coming years,” explains Graham Lodge (Sound Associates), Vice President and Finance Director of CTC. “As a not-for-profit organisation, all of the money raised goes directly back into supporting the global cinema community and therefore creating a better experience for movie-goers around the world. We have made the sign-up process both affordable to all and simple for members with online payments possible using credit cards and Paypal. We are actively seeking both members and corporate sponsors to help us to drive technology advancement in the industry.”
For further information on CTC including membership opportunities, visit www.cinema-
technology.com or email info@cinema-technology.com
