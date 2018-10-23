D-Box Installs Motion Seats in 2 U.S. Theaters, Bringing Worldwide Total to More Than 700 Screens

PRESS RELEASE

Montreal, Quebec, October 23, 2018 – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO) (“D-BOX”), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences is pleased to announce the addition of D-BOX motion seats in 2 new locations in the U.S. This brings the total number of screens around the world to more than 700, an exciting milestone for the world leader in immersive motion technology.

For the very first time in the U.S., D-BOX will install motion recliner seats in two full auditoriums. The first installation is slated for November at the Maya Bakersfield Theatre in California. The second installation will start in December at the North Las Vegas Theater and be completed just in time for the highly-anticipated holiday blockbuster season.

D-BOX will also be adding recliner seats to a fully-renovated auditorium at the Boulevard Mall Theatre with Galaxy Theatres in Las Vegas. The Canadian entertainment powerhouse is also working with the Galaxy Riverbank Luxury IMAX Theatres in California to increase the number of recliner motion seats in one of their auditoriums.

“These new full screen auditoriums in the U.S. push us over the 700-screen mark and into an exciting new era for D-BOX,” states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “Most importantly, it’s great news for more and more moviegoers who will get to experience an unforgettable, immersive experience built around a proven, innovative way to watch the latest blockbuster movies. Customer satisfaction and consumer experience is driving our growth as most fans who purchase D-BOX tickets come back again and again.”