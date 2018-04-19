D-BOX Hits New Milestone with Norway Contract

PRESS RELEASE

Montreal, Quebec, April 11, 2018 – D-BOX Technologies Inc. (TSX:DBO), a world leader in immersive entertainment experiences, is pleased to announce a new contract with Trondheim Kino, Central Norway’s largest cultural and entertainment company.

The installation of D-BOX motion seats in the Prinsen multiplex will create an exciting new entertainment option for moviegoers and a welcome boost at the box office for the Norwegian company. The motion technology will be utilized in theatres with Premium Large Format (PLF) screens giving Trondheim Kino the opportunity to offer customers one premium on top of another.

The unparalleled immersive experience that has captivated audiences and made D-BOX synonymous with extraordinary entertainment experiences around the world falls totally in line with Trondheim Kino’s overall mission to offer the audience a “greater experience”. Once the seats are installed in May of this year, customers will finally be able to enjoy an enhanced, movie-going experience that has no equal.

“Not only is this our first foray into a Scandinavian country, it’s an important milestone for D-BOX because Norway will be the 40th country in the world to offer our innovative technology, “states Claude Mc Master, President and CEO for D-BOX. “Moviegoers in Trondheim will now have the opportunity to experience the latest blockbusters in an entirely new and innovative way through the power of our motion technology in a PLF screen.”

“Trondheim Kino has a long tradition of investing in the latest technology and offering new and improved services,” states CEO Arild Kalkvik. “We look forward to offering our customers in Central Norway the opportunity to experience D-BOX and firmly believe that this new addition to our theatres will give us a competitive edge that will take us one step further in our quest to become the source for premium entertainment.”

As more and more exhibitors search for exciting new ways to entice moviegoers and combat the popularity of streaming services, the undeniable allure of D-BOX has proven to be a profitable addition to theatres all over the globe.