Lionsgate Re-Ups David Spitz as President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution

SANTA MONICA, CA, and VANCOUVER, BC, Thursday, October 4, 2018 – Global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B) has signed industry veteran David Spitz to a new long-term deal as President of Domestic Theatrical Distribution, the Company announced today.

During his more than 20–year tenure with Lionsgate and its predecessor companies, Spitz has helped launch the global blockbuster Hunger Games franchise, the John Wick action series, multiple Academy Award® winners La La Land, Hacksaw Ridge, Crash and Precious, the breakout sensation Wonder and the sleeper hit The Hitman’s Bodyguard. He has also shepherded the distribution of the eight Saw films, the highest-grossing long-running horror franchise of all time, and all 19 Tyler Perry films.

Spitz has also been instrumental in helping to build the Pantelion film brand with the box office successes Overboard, How to Be a Latin Lover, andInstructions Not Included, the highest-grossing Spanish-language film ever released in the U.S. In addition, he has played a key role in establishing Lionsgate’s Codeblack Films as a prominent urban film label.

“David’s distribution leadership is a key element in guiding our business forward,” said Lionsgate Motion Picture Group Chairman Joe Drake. “He has great relationships with exhibitors, talent, and our studio partners, and a deep understanding of the right release dates and best distribution strategies for our movies. He will continue to be an integral part of our motion picture leadership team in the years ahead.”

“I’m thrilled to be part of the most innovative and visionary studio in the business and fortunate to be surrounded by an incredibly talented group of distribution executives led by Mike Polydoros and Shaun Barber,” said Spitz. “I look forward to the enormous opportunities that lie ahead for our Company, our industry, and our theatrical movie-going audiences.”

Mr. Spitz began his entertainment industry career as a film buyer for Mann Theaters in 1990. He served two years as a regional branch manager for MGM Distribution before joining LIVE Entertainment in October 1996 as Western Division Manager. LIVE Entertainment became Lionsgate’s predecessor company Artisan, releasing the blockbuster The Blair Witch Project in 1999. Mr. Spitz joined Lionsgate as part of the Company’s acquisition of Artisan in 2003.

Upcoming Lionsgate releases include the action thriller Hunter Killer, the adventure epic Robin Hood, the third installment of the John Wick action franchise, the Seth Rogen/Charlize Theron comedy Flarsky and Roland Emmerich’s action drama Midway.