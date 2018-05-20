‘Deadpool 2’ Becomes Fox’s Highest Overseas Opener Ever w/ $176.3M

Fox’s Deadpool 2 opened to an estimated $176.3 million overseas and $301.3 million globally this weekend.

That sets several new records, including the biggest R-rated overseas opening (beating last year’s Logan with $160 million) and Fox’s largest overseas opening as a studio (beating 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past with $174 million).

It’s also noticeably higher than the original Deadpool, which opened to $132.3 million internationally in 2016.

Fox says the film debuted on top in all 81 of its overseas markets this weekend, and that’s without the benefit of a China release. (It has not yet been announced if the film will be released there.)

Top markets this weekend included the United Kingdom with $18.0 million, South Korea with $17.0 million, Russia with $11.8 million, Australia with $11.7 million, and Mexico with $10.0 million.