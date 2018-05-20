‘Deadpool 2’ Becomes Fox’s Highest Overseas Opener Ever w/ $176.3M

Author Published May 20, 2018 Comments 0

Fox’s Deadpool 2 opened to an estimated $176.3 million overseas and $301.3 million globally this weekend.

That sets several new records, including the biggest R-rated overseas opening (beating last year’s Logan with $160 million) and Fox’s largest overseas opening as a studio (beating 2014’s X-Men: Days of Future Past with $174 million).

It’s also noticeably higher than the original Deadpool, which opened to $132.3 million internationally in 2016.

Fox says the film debuted on top in all 81 of its overseas markets this weekend, and that’s without the benefit of a China release. (It has not yet been announced if the film will be released there.)

Top markets this weekend included the United Kingdom with $18.0 million, South Korea with $17.0 million, Russia with $11.8 million, Australia with $11.7 million, and Mexico with $10.0 million.

Tags 20th Century Fox, Deadpool 2, Fox Category BoxOffice News, Homepage Blocks, News/Analysis, Numbers, Overseas Views 14
Jesse Rifkin

Related posts

‘Interstellar’ Surges Above $300M Mark Overseas
Trailer Reactions: ‘Jurassic World’ Vs ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’
Disney Hits $4B Global Mark For Second Time
‘Star Wars’ Shows Its Staying Power
‘Minions’ Conquer The Global Box Office; ‘Terminator: Genisys’ Sees Bump From Major Expansion; ‘Jurassic World’ Just A Step Away From $1.5 Billion
NORTH AMERICA: Weekend Estimates: ‘Minions’ Captures Second Largest Animated Opening Weekend Ever With $115.2M; ‘Jurassic World’ ($18.1M) Edges Out ‘Inside Out’ ($17.1M) For Second; ‘The Gallows’ Modest With $10.0M; ‘Self/Less’ Stumbles With $5.4M

0 Comments

No comments!

There are no comments yet, but you can be first to comment this article.

Leave reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *