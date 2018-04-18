Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition Posted Double-Digit Growth in 2017

PRESS RELEASE

Los Angeles, CA – XX, 2018 – Digital Cinema Distribution Coalition (DCDC) today announced new record levels of exhibitors, content providers, feature releases and events amid more double-digit growth in 2017.

The industry-changing North American theatrical content distribution company, founded by AMC Theatres, Cinemark Theatres, Regal Entertainment Group (now owned by Cineworld plc), Universal Pictures and Warner Bros. Entertainment, has seen its customer base expand to more than 250 independent, small- and medium-sized exhibitors and 50 content providers, including all of the top theater circuits and major studios.

DCDC has delivered over 1,000 features (including 163 versions) and more than 150 events and special content to theaters totaling over 1 million deliveries since its launch in 2013 through 2017. Of particular interest is the increase DCDC has experienced in events: 750% since its first year of operation. DCDC has also delivered 735,000 trailers over this same period.

Transponder usage has accordingly almost doubled as a result of the increased volume of content.

Randy Blotky, CEO of DCDC, said, “These numbers reflect the fulfillment of our initial pledge to not only protect the integrity of the content, but to also create a pioneering business model – one designed to accrue economic benefits equally to all, be realistic to achieve and compelling to both our exhibitor and content provider customers.”

DCDC now has nearly 2,900 locations and over 31,800 screens under contract after seeing the number of theaters in its network leap by double digits in each of the past three years, up from nearly 1,300 sites at launch in October 2013. Its exhibitor customer base is now comprised of:

· Founding Partners AMC (owned by Wanda), Cinemark and Regal (now owned by Cineworld), the three biggest circuits (with more than 1500 theaters combined)

· The next 16 largest chains, each with 20-70 locations

· 23 intermediate exhibition companies operating 10-19 sites

· A collection of 97 small circuits running from two-nine theaters

· And 113 independent exhibitors owning just one theatre each.

To accommodate the growth and prepare for further advancements in content delivery technology, DCDC has added staff and expanded to new Century City quarters this past year.