Disney Announces Global Launch for ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Frozen 2’-Inspired Products

PRESS RELEASE

Glendale, Calif. – February 15, 2019: Fans of two of the most anticipated films of 2019—Star Wars: Episode IX and Disney’s Frozen 2—can begin counting down to October 4 when new products inspired by these major Disney releases will begin hitting shelves around the world.

“This is truly an epic moment for fans, families and retailers, as products for two of the biggest-ever entertainment franchises hit shelves simultaneously,” says Ken Potrock, president, consumer products commercialization at Disney. “We’ll be working with our partners to create suitably spectacular celebrations for each, in line with the excitement and anticipation of the legions of Star Wars and Frozen fans around the globe.”

“Triple Force Friday” will celebrate the launch of a range of brand-new products from a trio of original Star Wars entertainment events, including products inspired by:

• The highly anticipated final installment of the Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Episode IX

• The first-ever Star Wars live-action series, “The Mandalorian,” set to debut exclusively on the upcoming streaming service Disney+

• The latest title from EA and Respawn—Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order—a brand-new action-adventure game releasing holiday 2019

Products spanning categories from toys to collectibles, housewares, books, apparel and more will go on sale beginning at 12:01 a.m. on October 4, 2019. Stores around the world will join the festivities with in-store events and midnight openings.

“With Disney’s Frozen 2 and Star Wars: Episode IX both launching in the same year, it will be a notable time for the toy industry,” says Juli Lennett, VP and industry advisor for The NPD Group’s U.S. toys division. “If history is any indication of future success, both Frozen and Star Wars will be among the top-selling properties of 2019, just as they were in 2014 and 2015/2016, respectively.”

For more details on Triple Force Friday, those interested can visit StarWars.com and follow the conversation on social using #ForceFriday.

Disney’s Frozen 2 will make its big screen debut on November 22, 2019. Disney and retailers around the world will kick off “Frozen Fan Fest” on October 4, 2019, when new product rolls out worldwide. Frozen Fan Fest will include product reveals, musical moments, in-store events and more. These special fan experiences will continue until the premiere date, with product continuing to roll out after the film’s release. The Frozen 2 product assortment spans categories including toys, apparel, fashion accessories, housewares, books and more.

In November 2013, Walt Disney Animation Studios released Frozen, which delivered over $1.25 billion in global box office sales and became the number-one global animated release of all time. Frozen has since been propelled by new content including animated shorts and specials, a Broadway show that will begin touring this year, parks attractions, character appearances, and retail category expansion across home goods, food, health and fashion.

Additional details on Frozen Fan Fest will be revealed later this year. Stay tuned on social using #FrozenFanFest.