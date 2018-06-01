Disney/Marvel Studios’ Trailer for ‘Black Panther’ Wins Best of Show at 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

PRESS RELEASE —

(Los Angeles, May 31, 2018) — The entertainment industry celebrated the very best in motion picture marketing at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards tonight at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. More than 1,000 studio marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand as Create won the top honor for their work on the Black Panther trailer titled “Crown,” which was lauded with the “Best of Show” award. Netflix, Fox (with Fox Searchlight and FX), and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line Cinema) were also big winners of the night taking home 13 Golden Trailer Awards each.

Best trailer vendors for 2018 included Trailer Park, which earned 9 trophies, while Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones each took home 7 Golden Trailer Awards statuettes a piece.

Black Panther was the top GTA winner of the night by film winning awards in a total of 4 categories, with “Best in Show,” “Best Action,” “Best Action TV Spot,” and “Best Music TV Spot.” “Stranger Things: Season 2” and “Westworld Season 2” won the most GTAs for television with each series winning 3 a piece and in the video game categories, “Call of Duty: WWII” won 3 awards.

While the Golden Trailer Awards bestows trophies in 108 different categories (full list below), only 17 of the top honors were handed out live before the sold-out crowd. To view a selection of the winning trailers, please visit http://www. goldentrailer.com

Michelle Buteau (Late Night Whenever Podcast, Always Be My Maybe, “The Tick”) served as host and master of ceremonies at the fun and spirited show, while celebrity presenters included Kate Flannery (“The Office,” “All Night”), Lea DeLaria (“Shameless,” Pixar’s Cars 3, “Orange Is The New Black,”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Nicole Sullivan (“Black-ish”), Missi Pyle (YouTube Original Series Impulse), and Paul Dergarabedian (Sr. Media Analyst at comScore).

The Golden Trailer Awards were launched in 1999 by Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady as a way to recognize the best of the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. The event has become one of the most anticipated award shows of the year.

“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” said GTA Founder Evelyn Watters. “This competition recognizes a field of artists and editors who toil behind the scenes but are most responsible for filling theaters and getting people invested in what is coming soon to theaters around the world. Congratulations go out to all of this year’s honorees, but especially to the teams at Create, Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones, who created the most impactful and memorable trailers and marketing materials of the year. The judges couldn’t have been more wowed by their ingenuity and outstanding work.”

2018 GOLDEN TRAILER AWARD WINNERS

Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor

Best of Show

Black Panther “Crown”

Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Action

Black Panther “Crown”

Walt Disney Studios

Create

Best Animation / Family

Isle Of Dogs

Fox Searchlight

Giaronomo Productions

Best Comedy

Lady Bird

A24 Films

Giaronomo Productions

Best Documentary

Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Drama

The Shape of Water “Escape”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

MOCEAN

Best Fantasy Adventure

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Expelliarmus”

Warner Bros.

Jax

Best Horror

A Quiet Place “Hunt”

Paramount

AV Squad

Best Independent Trailer

I, Tonya “Haters”

Neon

Zealot

Best Music

Baby Driver “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer

The Incredibles 2 “Illegal”

Disney

Trailer Park

Best Teaser

Deadpool 2 “Cable Red”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN

Best Thriller

Unsane “Believe”

Bleecker Street

Buddha Jones

Best Video Game Trailer

Call of Duty: WWII “Reveal Trailer”

Activision

gnet

Golden Fleece

The Meg “Carnage”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park

Most Original Trailer

Deadpool 2 “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”

20th Century Fox

MOCEAN/Big Picture

Non show categories below this line

Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)

The Endless “Cult”

Well Go USA Entertainment

Sequence Creative

Best Motion/Title Graphics

Baby Driver “Tekillyah”

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Trailer Park

Best Original Score

Good Time “Feelin it”

A24

GrandSon

Best Romance

Call Me By Your Name “Theatrical Trailer”

Sony Pictures Classics

The Grossmyth Company

Best Sound Editing

Mother! “Puzzle”

Paramount Pictures

Buddha Jones

The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over

Mudbound

Netflix

Mark Woollen & Associates

Trashiest Trailer

The Little Hours “Red Band Trailer”

Gunpowder & Sky

Jump Cut Creative

Best Foreign Action Trailer

The Outsider “Never Go Back”

Netflix

Jax

Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer

Bilal “Unite”

Vertical

Zealot

Best Foreign Comedy Trailer

The Square

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Documentary Trailer

Devil’s Freedom “Junky Skull”

ANIMAL DE LUZ

ART KIngdom

Best Foreign Drama Trailer

A Fantastic Woman

Curzon Artificial Eye

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Horror Trailer

The Secret Of Marrowbone

eOne

SILK FACTORY

Best Foreign Independent Trailer

BPM

The Orchard

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Foreign Music Trailer

Youth “Youth”

ZHEJIANG DONGYANG MAYLA MEDIA CO. LTD.

Nurostar

Best Foreign Romance Trailer

Breathe

Bleecker Street

Zealot UK

Best Foreign Teaser

Yardie

Studiocanal

Intermission Film

Best Foreign Thriller Trailer

Double Lover “Lust”

Cohen Media Group

AV Squad

Most Original Foreign Trailer

The Square

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther “Entourage” :60

Walt Disney Pictures

AV Squad

Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Wonder “You Are A Wonder”

Lionsgate

Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.

Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ocean’s 8 “7 People Cutdown”

Warner Bros. Pictures

Trailer Park

Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I Am Not Your Negro PBS Independent Lens

ITVS

ITVS

Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri “Pointy”

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Motive

Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Ready Player One “Fantasy”

Warner Bros.

Buddha Jones

Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Square “Museum”

Magnolia Pictures

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

The Spy Who Dumped Me “TSR Bond”

Lionsgate

Seismic Productions

Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

A Quiet Place “Survive”

Paramount Pictures

Project X/AV

Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Lady Bird “Playgirl”

A24

GrandSon

Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”

Walt Disney Studios / Marvel

Tiny Hero

Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread “Taste”

Focus Features

Buddha Jones

Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Phantom Thread “Dream”

Focus Features

Mark Woollen & Associates

Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde “Begin”

Universal

Wild Card

Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Solo: A Star Wars Story “So Low Super Bowl”

Disney

Disney In-house

Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Dunkirk “TV60 – Never Surrender”

Warner Bros.

Ignition

Best Video Game TV Spot

Call of Duty: WWII “Story Trailer”

Activision

gnet

Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Atomic Blonde “Modern Woman”

Universal

Wild Card

Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick”

Screen Gems

Viacom Velocity

Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)

I, Tonya “Mirror”

Neon

Zealot

Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Narcos: S3 “Cocaine, Inc.”

Netflix

TRANSIT

Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Bojack Horseman S4 “Missing”

Netflix

Aspect

Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

GLOW “Become”

Netflix

Buddha Jones

Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

National Geographic “One Strange Rock”

Agency: 2C Creative

2C Creative

Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Westworld Season 2 “Locked Inside”

HBO

Jax

Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Stranger Things Season 2 “Darkness”

Netflix

Trailer Park

Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Dark “Machine”

Netflix

Buddha Jones

Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Lady Dynamite “Fancy Guest”

Netflix

GrandSon

Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)

Rellik “What You Deserve”

Cinemax

Buddha Jones