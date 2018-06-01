Disney/Marvel Studios’ Trailer for ‘Black Panther’ Wins Best of Show at 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards

(Los Angeles, May 31, 2018) — The entertainment industry celebrated the very best in motion picture marketing at the 19th Annual Golden Trailer Awards tonight at the Theatre at the Ace Hotel in Downtown, Los Angeles. More than 1,000 studio marketing executives, movie fans, celebrities and trailer editors were on hand as Create won the top honor for their work on the Black Panther trailer titled “Crown,” which was lauded with the “Best of Show” award. Netflix, Fox (with Fox Searchlight and FX), and Warner Bros (with HBO and New Line Cinema) were also big winners of the night taking home 13 Golden Trailer Awards each.
Best trailer vendors for 2018 included Trailer Park, which earned 9 trophies, while Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones each took home 7 Golden Trailer Awards statuettes a piece.
Black Panther was the top GTA winner of the night by film winning awards in a total of 4 categories, with “Best in Show,” “Best Action,” “Best Action TV Spot,” and “Best Music TV Spot.” “Stranger Things: Season 2” and “Westworld Season 2” won the most GTAs for television with each series winning 3 a piece and in the video game categories, “Call of Duty: WWII” won 3 awards.
While the Golden Trailer Awards bestows trophies in 108 different categories (full list below), only 17 of the top honors were handed out live before the sold-out crowd. To view a selection of the winning trailers, please visit http://www.goldentrailer.com.
Michelle Buteau (Late Night Whenever Podcast, Always Be My Maybe, “The Tick”) served as host and master of ceremonies at the fun and spirited show, while celebrity presenters included Kate Flannery (“The Office,” “All Night”), Lea DeLaria (“Shameless,” Pixar’s Cars 3, “Orange Is The New Black,”), Yvette Nicole Brown (“Community”), Nicole Sullivan (“Black-ish”), Missi Pyle (YouTube Original Series Impulse), and Paul Dergarabedian (Sr. Media Analyst at comScore).
The Golden Trailer Awards were launched in 1999 by Evelyn Watters and Monica Brady as a way to recognize the best of the best in worldwide motion picture and television marketing. The event has become one of the most anticipated award shows of the year.
“It was another amazing year for marketers and for moviegoers who love trailers,” said GTA Founder Evelyn Watters. “This competition recognizes a field of artists and editors who toil behind the scenes but are most responsible for filling theaters and getting people invested in what is coming soon to theaters around the world. Congratulations go out to all of this year’s honorees, but especially to the teams at Create, Disney, Marvel, Netflix, Fox, Warner Bros., Trailer Park, Mark Woollen & Associates and Buddha Jones, who created the most impactful and memorable trailers and marketing materials of the year. The judges couldn’t have been more wowed by their ingenuity and outstanding work.”
2018 GOLDEN TRAILER AWARD WINNERS
Legend: Film Title, Studio, Trailer House or Creative Vendor
Best of Show
Black Panther “Crown”
Marvel Studios/Walt Disney Studios
Create
Best Action
Black Panther “Crown”
Walt Disney Studios
Create
Best Animation / Family
Isle Of Dogs
Fox Searchlight
Giaronomo Productions
Best Comedy
Lady Bird
A24 Films
Giaronomo Productions
Best Documentary
Won’t You Be My Neighbor
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Drama
The Shape of Water “Escape”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
MOCEAN
Best Fantasy Adventure
Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald “Expelliarmus”
Warner Bros.
Jax
Best Horror
A Quiet Place “Hunt”
Paramount
AV Squad
Best Independent Trailer
I, Tonya “Haters”
Neon
Zealot
Best Music
Baby Driver “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park
Best Summer Blockbuster Trailer
The Incredibles 2 “Illegal”
Disney
Trailer Park
Best Teaser
Deadpool 2 “Cable Red”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN
Best Thriller
Unsane “Believe”
Bleecker Street
Buddha Jones
Best Video Game Trailer
Call of Duty: WWII “Reveal Trailer”
Activision
gnet
Golden Fleece
The Meg “Carnage”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park
Most Original Trailer
Deadpool 2 “Paintings – Bob Ross Trailer”
20th Century Fox
MOCEAN/Big Picture
Best Independent Trailer (for film budget shot under a million US)
The Endless “Cult”
Well Go USA Entertainment
Sequence Creative
Best Motion/Title Graphics
Baby Driver “Tekillyah”
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Trailer Park
Best Original Score
Good Time “Feelin it”
A24
GrandSon
Best Romance
Call Me By Your Name “Theatrical Trailer”
Sony Pictures Classics
The Grossmyth Company
Best Sound Editing
Mother! “Puzzle”
Paramount Pictures
Buddha Jones
The Don LaFontane Award for Best Voice Over
Mudbound
Netflix
Mark Woollen & Associates
Trashiest Trailer
The Little Hours “Red Band Trailer”
Gunpowder & Sky
Jump Cut Creative
Best Foreign Action Trailer
The Outsider “Never Go Back”
Netflix
Jax
Best Foreign Animation Family Trailer
Bilal “Unite”
Vertical
Zealot
Best Foreign Comedy Trailer
The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Documentary Trailer
Devil’s Freedom “Junky Skull”
ANIMAL DE LUZ
ART KIngdom
Best Foreign Drama Trailer
A Fantastic Woman
Curzon Artificial Eye
Intermission Film
Best Foreign Horror Trailer
The Secret Of Marrowbone
eOne
SILK FACTORY
Best Foreign Independent Trailer
BPM
The Orchard
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Foreign Music Trailer
Youth “Youth”
ZHEJIANG DONGYANG MAYLA MEDIA CO. LTD.
Nurostar
Best Foreign Romance Trailer
Breathe
Bleecker Street
Zealot UK
Best Foreign Teaser
Yardie
Studiocanal
Intermission Film
Best Foreign Thriller Trailer
Double Lover “Lust”
Cohen Media Group
AV Squad
Most Original Foreign Trailer
The Square
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Action TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Black Panther “Entourage” :60
Walt Disney Pictures
AV Squad
Best Animation / Family TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Wonder “You Are A Wonder”
Lionsgate
Markus Wernig – Offramp Creative Inc.
Best Comedy TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ocean’s 8 “7 People Cutdown”
Warner Bros. Pictures
Trailer Park
Best Documentary TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
I Am Not Your Negro PBS Independent Lens
ITVS
ITVS
Best Drama TV Spot (for a Feature FIlm)
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri “Pointy”
Fox Searchlight Pictures
Motive
Best Fantasy Adventure TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Ready Player One “Fantasy”
Warner Bros.
Buddha Jones
Best Foreign TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Square “Museum”
Magnolia Pictures
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Graphics in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
The Spy Who Dumped Me “TSR Bond”
Lionsgate
Seismic Productions
Best Horror TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
A Quiet Place “Survive”
Paramount Pictures
Project X/AV
Best Independent TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Lady Bird “Playgirl”
A24
GrandSon
Best Music TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Black Panther “Women of Wakanda”
Walt Disney Studios / Marvel
Tiny Hero
Best Original Score TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread “Taste”
Focus Features
Buddha Jones
Best Romance TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Phantom Thread “Dream”
Focus Features
Mark Woollen & Associates
Best Sound Editing in a TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde “Begin”
Universal
Wild Card
Best Summer Blockbuster TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Solo: A Star Wars Story “So Low Super Bowl”
Disney
Disney In-house
Best Thriller TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Dunkirk “TV60 – Never Surrender”
Warner Bros.
Ignition
Best Video Game TV Spot
Call of Duty: WWII “Story Trailer”
Activision
gnet
Best Voice Over TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Atomic Blonde “Modern Woman”
Universal
Wild Card
Golden Fleece TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
Resident Evil: The Final Chapter “Reviewing Evil with Chris Hardwick”
Screen Gems
Viacom Velocity
Most Original TV Spot (for a Feature Film)
I, Tonya “Mirror”
Neon
Zealot
Best Action (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Narcos: S3 “Cocaine, Inc.”
Netflix
TRANSIT
Best Animation / Family (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Bojack Horseman S4 “Missing”
Netflix
Aspect
Best Comedy (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
GLOW “Become”
Netflix
Buddha Jones
Best Documentary/Reality (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
National Geographic “One Strange Rock”
Agency: 2C Creative
2C Creative
Best Drama (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Westworld Season 2 “Locked Inside”
HBO
Jax
Best Fantasy Adventure (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Stranger Things Season 2 “Darkness”
Netflix
Trailer Park
Best Foreign (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Dark “Machine”
Netflix
Buddha Jones
Best Graphics (in a TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
Lady Dynamite “Fancy Guest”
Netflix
GrandSon
Best Horror / Thriller (TV Spot / Trailer / Teaser for a series)
