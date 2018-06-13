First Dolby Cinemas to Open in Germany and the UK

Dolby Laboratories has entered into agreements with AMC’s Odeon Cinemas Group in the United Kingdom and Kinopolis in Germany to bring the first Dolby Cinemas to those European countries. In the U.K., a total of seven sites are expected to open over the next several years, while in Germany the Mathäser Palast in Munich will host the initial site sometime in 2018. The announcement was made at CineEurope, which is currently being held in Barcelona, Spain.

Dolby Cinemas combine Dolby Vision laser projection with Dolby Atmos 3D surround sound systems (along with unique design and concession features) to provide, in the company’s words, “the ideal cinema environment from the theatre entrance to the end of the movie story.” The first site opened in the Netherlands in December 2014 and was followed by installations across the U.S., Europe, and China, as well as a single location in the UAE.

Dolby Cinemas is a relatively recent competitor in the premium large-screen format space that has long been dominated by IMAX.