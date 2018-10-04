Dolby Surpasses 4,000 Dolby Atmos Screens Worldwide

PRESS RELEASE

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE: DLB) today announced that the company has reached a major milestone with more than 4,000 Dolby Atmos screens installed worldwide. Dolby Atmos momentum continues to grow globally with screens installed in over 90 countries.

More than 150 mixing facilities and over 1,000 feature films are released, or have been announced to be released, with support from all major Hollywood studios as well as content creators around the world, including Asia Pacific, North America and Latin America.

A leap forward from surround sound, Dolby Atmos transports you into the story with moving audio that fills the cinema and flows all around you – even overhead – to deliver the premier sound of entertainment. You’ll feel like you’re inside the action as the sounds of people, places, things, and music come alive with breathtaking realism and move throughout the space.

“With 4,000 Dolby Atmos screens now installed globally, Dolby continues to be the number one choice for immersive audio,” said Michael Archer, Vice President, Worldwide Cinema Sales, Dolby Laboratories. “Ever since the debut of Dolby Atmos, we’ve seen tremendous passion from both the industry and moviegoers embracing the state-of-the-art, premium cinema sound experience. Dolby has a significant global footprint and we look forward to continuing our steady roll-out with new and existing exhibitor partners.”

Dolby is also seeing a growing trend of exhibitors conducting multiplex wide installations of Dolby Atmos with over 45 completely Atmos multiplexes. Bringing Dolby Atmos to every auditorium in a complex will meet the growing need to deliver a premium cinema sound experience to movie lovers.