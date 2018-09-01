Early 4-Day Estimates: ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ Could Hit $30M+; ‘Operation Finale’ Eyes $8M+; ‘Searching’ Strong at $7M+
'Kin' Looks to $3.8M Holiday Opening; 'Ya Veremos' Healthy In Limited Release
Saturday Update: Warner Bros. continues to ride high as Crazy Rich Asians posted another $5.865 million on Friday, down just 16 percent from the same day last week as the smash hit rom-com continues its stunning run. The film has earned a remarkable $94.6 million through 17 days of play, and appears poised for a three-day frame around $23.5 million. That would put the four-day holiday weekend around $30.5 million based on current projections.
The Meg looks like it will retain second place again as it added $2.285 million yesterday for an updated $112.3 million domestic haul. Look for a $10 million 3-day / $12.7 million 4-day performance.
Operation Finale took in $1.716 million on Friday, bringing its 3-day cume to $6.5 million. Current projections have the thriller on pace for $6.5 million over the 3-day weekend and $8.4 million over the 4-day, which would ultimately yield a $10.1 million 6-day opening dating back to Wednesday.
Searching bowed to an impressive $1.955 million from 1,207 locations as it expanded from platform release. Strong reviews and word of mouth are driving a stronger-than-expected performance. Meanwhile, Kin opened to $1.04 million yesterday and Ya Veremos pulled $525,000 from 369 locations.
Key 4-day estimates are below, followed by a fuller chart with 3-day estimates. Check back on Sunday and Monday for updated estimates directly from the studios.
Early 4-Day Estimates
- Crazy Rich Asians ($30.5 million)
- The Meg ($12.7 million)
- Operation Finale ($8.4 million 4-day / $10.1 million 6-day)
- Mission: Impossible – Fallout ($8.7 million)
- Christopher Robin ($7.2 million)
- Searching ($7.1 million)
- BlacKkKlansman ($5.6 million)
- The Happytime Murders ($5.5 million)
- Alpha ($5.4 million)
- Mile 22 ($4.9 million)
- Kin ($3.8 million)
- Ya Veremos ($2.25 million)
Early 3-Day Estimates
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|$23,500,000
|-5%
|3,865
|339
|$6,080
|$23,500,000
|3
|Warner Bros.
|2
|The Meg
|$10,000,000
|-22%
|3,761
|-270
|$2,659
|$119,986,416
|4
|Warner Bros.
|3
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|$6,700,000
|-17%
|2,639
|-413
|$2,539
|$204,046,529
|6
|Paramount
|4
|Operation Finale
|$6,500,000
|—
|1,818
|—
|$3,575
|$8,227,095
|1
|MGM
|5
|Searching
|$5,700,000
|1366%
|1,207
|1198
|$4,722
|$6,208,480
|2
|Sony Pictures
|6
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|$5,400,000
|-14%
|2,925
|-469
|$1,846
|$85,808,868
|5
|Disney
|7
|BlacKkKlansman
|$4,500,000
|-12%
|1,766
|-148
|$2,548
|$38,692,825
|4
|Focus Features
|8
|The Happytime Murders
|$4,400,000
|-54%
|3,256
|0
|$1,351
|$17,015,694
|2
|STX Entertainment
|9
|Alpha
|$4,100,000
|-32%
|2,881
|162
|$1,423
|$27,022,220
|3
|Sony / Columbia
|10
|Mile 22
|$3,900,000
|-39%
|2,950
|-570
|$1,322
|$32,086,334
|3
|STX Entertainment
|11
|Incredibles 2
|$3,750,000
|128%
|2,890
|1830
|$1,298
|$601,610,913
|12
|Disney
|12
|Kin (2018)
|$3,000,000
|—
|2,141
|—
|$1,401
|$3,000,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Summit
|13
|Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation
|$2,150,000
|-15%
|1,421
|-381
|$1,513
|$162,051,006
|10
|Sony / Columbia
|14
|Slender Man
|$1,650,000
|-41%
|1,534
|-531
|$1,076
|$28,009,809
|4
|Sony / Screen Gems
|15
|Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
|$1,450,000
|96%
|1,556
|948
|$932
|$414,735,140
|11
|Universal
|16
|The Equalizer 2
|$1,400,000
|-31%
|1,476
|-438
|$949
|$100,301,362
|7
|Sony / Columbia
|17
|A.X.L.
|$1,225,000
|-56%
|1,710
|0
|$716
|$5,009,935
|2
|Global Road Entertainment
|18
|Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again
|$1,100,000
|-45%
|1,010
|-547
|$1,089
|$117,548,120
|7
|Universal Pictures
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Ya Veremos
|$1,800,000
|—
|369
|—
|$4,878
|$1,800,000
|1
|Lionsgate / Pantelion Films
|2
|Ant-Man and the Wasp
|$1,350,000
|-25%
|830
|-348
|$1,627
|$213,510,458
|9
|Disney
|3
|The Little Stranger
|$455,000
|—
|474
|—
|$960
|$455,000
|1
|Focus Features
|4
|Beautifully Broken
|$185,000
|-68%
|350
|-301
|$529
|$1,032,639
|2
|ArtAffects Entertainment
|5
|Death of a Nation
|$79,000
|-33%
|253
|73
|$312
|$5,741,849
|5
|Quality Flix / Pure Flix
|#
|TITLE
|WEEKEND
|LOCATIONS
|AVG.
|TOTAL
|WKS.
|DIST.
|1
|Solo: A Star Wars Story
|$59,000
|-18%
|90
|-28
|$656
|$213,684,230
|15
|Disney
|2
|Avengers: Infinity War
|$55,000
|0%
|92
|-16
|$598
|$678,762,164
|19
|Disney
Friday Report: Sony’s Searching began its semi-wide rollout into 1,119 locations last night with an estimated $425,000 gross. Those shows began at 5pm, skewing comparisons with similar titles — particularly given the film’s previous platform release. As of this morning, the studio’s early projection for the four-day take is in line with our previous forecast around $3 million.
Lionsgate opened Kin to an estimated $250,000 on approximately 1,800 screens last night. That’s similar to the $271,000 of Hotel Artemis earlier this summer. The studio also debuted Ya Veremos in limited release at 300 locations to the tune of $50,000 last night.
Overall, Labor Day weekend remains poised to be dominated by the third frame of Crazy Rich Asians, while Operation Finale will build upon its positive $1.73 million two-day start on Wednesday and Thursday in hopes of a four-day weekend that remains on pace to top $10 million.
Key Friday estimates and updated weekend projections to follow on Saturday.
