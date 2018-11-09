Early Weekend Report: ‘The Grinch’ Hauls In $2.2M Thursday Night; ‘Overlord’ Grabs $900K; ‘Girl In the Spider’s Web’ Pulls $635K

Friday Update: Universal reports that Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch came away with an estimated $2.2 million from last night’s first showings, which began at 6pm in around 3,200 locations. That figures comes in 29 percent higher than Zootopia‘s $1.7 million start in March 2016 and 57 percent higher than Big Hero 6 ($1.4 million) in early November 2014. With strong family business expected throughout the weekend, this represents an excellent start to the film’s run.

Paramount and Bad Robot’s Overlord grossed $900K from last night’s first shows in 2,330 theaters, more than doubling the $435K start of Hell Fest earlier this fall and matching the $900K start of Annihilation back in February.

Meanwhile, The Girl In the Spider’s Web posted a lukewarm $635K start from 2,620 locations beginning at 7pm last night. That figure stands 29 percent behind Annihilation and 47 percent behind Red Sparrow ($1.2 million).

As reported earlier, Bohemian Rhapsody is expected to easily top the latter two new releases for a second place showing this weekend.

Follow us throughout the weekend for continued updates.