Early Weekend Report: ‘Venom’ ($10M) & ‘A Star Is Born’ ($4.55M) Begin Frame In Excellent Shape

Friday Update: Sony reports that Venom scored a strong $10 million haul to begin the weekend on Thursday night, setting a new October preview gross record as it surpassed Kingsman: The Golden Circle‘s previous $3.4 million benchmark.

Within the realm of comic book adaptations, Venom came in 13 percent behind Ant-Man and the Wasp ($11.5 million), 5 percent ahead of Logan ($9.5 million), and 22 percent ahead of X-Men: Apocalypse ($8.2 million).

Although the studio is holding to its $55 million weekend projection this morning, comparisons to past titles won’t be particularly reliable since Venom began screenings at 5pm instead of the usual 7pm window, making extrapolations volatile until there’s an idea of Friday proper business. Still, Gravity‘s $55.8 million October record is highly likely to be surpassed.

A Star Is Born got off to a strong start of its own with $4.55 million leading into Friday, $1.35 million of which came from special fan event screenings on Tuesday and Wednesday. Warner Bros. is comparing the take to films like Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again ($3.4 million), Kingsman: The Golden Circle ($3.4 million), The Martian ($2.5 million), and Gone Girl ($1.2 million) — but again, projections are unreliable at this stage given the unique structure of screenings throughout the week and the level of new release competition in the market.

