Eclair Announces Availability of EclairPlay Content Platform in the US, Western Europe & Australia

Paris (France) and New York City (NY, USA), 05 April 2018/ Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), announced that EclairPlay, its new content platform connecting cinema exhibitors, content owners and distributors around the world, is now available in the following countries: USA, Belgium, Denmark, France, Spain, United Kingdom, Ireland and Australia. EclairPlay will also be launched in Germany in late April as a new and enhanced version of TrailerLoop, a highly-popular promotional tool for cinema exhibitors.

“One of EclairPlay’s newest features comes from the recent launch of EclairExpress, our software-only serverless solution that allows theater operators to access all platform features as well as secure DCPs, without any dedicated hardware,” explains Barry Rebo, Eclair USA Managing Partner. “This brings even greater flexibility to cinema exhibitors as well as film festivals adopting this new business solution. It’s accessible regardless of the type of content receiver in their projection booth. Thanks to a new proprietary broadband protocol developed by our engineers, we are deploying this solution for cinemas equipped with even the most modest of bandwidth connections.”

“In Germany, TrailerLoop will be relaunched under the EclairPlay brand. The new offer will be fully available in late April,” explains Georg Miros, Eclair Berlin’s Sales & Business Development Manager. “With EclairPlay, we go a step beyond our current offer with TrailerLoop, primarily focusing on trailers and promotional assets. Cinema exhibitors across Germany and Austria will be able to order with the same level of confidence, including secure Feature DCPs via electronic delivery, and instantly gain access to publicity material kits developed by content owners and distributors.”

“Accessible from any device, EclairPlay offers a new world of content and solutions to support our clients’ daily business needs,” adds Ana Fernandez, European Sales Director for EclairPlay. “Subject to rights availability provided by rights-holders, EclairPlay offers first- and second-run film releases, event cinema premieres, film festival offerings, collections and more, all within a user-friendly interface. It will be demoed by our dedicated EclairPlay sales teams at CinemaCon in Las Vegas (NV) on 23-26 April, the Cannes Film Festival (France) on 8-19 May, HDF Kino 2018 Kongress in Baden- Baden (Germany) on 15-17 May, and at CineEurope in Barcelona (Spain) on 11-14 June.”

With EclairPlay, cinema exhibitors have access to a growing range of DCP content available for download and projection as well as all the tools and content marketing material necessary for successful programming and audience building in just a few clicks. EclairPlay is also designed to support content owners in building awareness of their overall brand, beyond any given single title, through dedicated collections, highlighted placements and strategic exposure for content as well as marketing assets and kits. It offers agile activity dashboards with real-time delivery tracking and intelligent reporting to measure and maximize business.

EclairPlay is a registered trademark of Ymagis SA.