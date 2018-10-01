Eclair Announces Successful Deployment of its EclairBox Content Delivery Solution in France

PRESS RELEASE —

Paris and Deauville (France) – 27 September 2018 / Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), today announced the successful deployment of its EclairBox content delivery solution in France. Over 640 cinemas in France now benefit from this new high-performance smart equipment, which replaces the Smartjog technology launched in 2013. The announcement was made during the Annual Convention of French Theatre Owners (Congrès des Exploitants – FNCF) in Deauville (France).

EclairBox enables cinema exhibitors to receive and manage content via broadband network or satellite. Any cinema can be equipped with the option that best suits its needs for a customised, fully-secured solution. With pre configured parameters, EclairBox automatically synchronises with TMS (Theatre Management System) and LMS (Library Management System) in order to ingest DCPs for all the screens of a same complex. Monitoring and managing DCP content are greatly facilitated. EclairBox is also compatible with EclairPlay, the new content platform for exhibitors, distributors and content owners.

For Pascal Mogavero, Senior Vice President at Eclair, “Thanks to the efficient work of our teams, we were able to convert our existing network in record time with the new box to offer exhibitors reliable, efficient reception of DCP content, trailers and adverts. Although the arrival of SmartJog in 2013 marked a breakthrough in content logistics management with dematerialisation, it was time to offer a more modern solution better suited to the market in keeping with the latest technological developments. EclairBox is also compatible with EclairPlay, the new content platform for exhibitors, distributors and content owners.”

“Today, more than 3,400 cinemas are connected to the Eclair content delivery network across North America, Europe, and Australia,” explained Isabelle Nérin, Eclair Sales Manager for content delivery to cinemas in France and Belgium. “EclairBox is clearly the best alternative to hard drive delivery. In fact, we recently launched our new proprietary management interface both internally and among a number of our distributor clients. It enables us to supervise and optimize deliveries to cinemas in real time, all over the world, and is better suited to the growing volume of DCPs we handle daily.”