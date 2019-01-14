Eclair Appoints Andreas Peltret Country Manager for Germany

PRESS RELEASE

Berlin (Germany), Paris (France) – 14 January 2019 Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries, today announced the appointment of Andreas Peltret as its new country manager for Germany effective immediately. He is responsible for managing Eclair’s content services in Germany, including theatrical delivery, digital distribution, preservation, postproduction, and restoration, as well as versioning & accessibility through the Berlin-based Eclair Studiosand Studio 7 Synchron und Untertitel in Karlsruhe, and exhibitor services with Cine-Logistics. Peltret reports directly to Eclair senior vice president Pascal Mogavero.

With over 15 years’ experience in international business development and advertising, Peltret started his career in the entertainment and gaming industry in 2003 as co-founder of German online game magazine GameVision GbR, which became OnlineWelten.com following its 2006 merger with OnlineWelten Network GmbH. In 2008, he joined Gameforge AG, one of the first free-to-play online game platforms in Europe, where he successively held the roles of director of sales & partnerships and director of business development. He then moved into digital marketing and integrated advertising campaigns for the gaming industry in 2013, working as head of advertiser business development for Crobo, a data-driven mobile marketing company specialized in digital marketing solutions for mobile apps and games, before being named chief commercial officer at European Games Group AG in 2014. Prior to joining Eclair, Peltret was most recently international business development director for cross-media marketing agency DCMN GmbH.

“We are very pleased to have Andreas Peltret join us to manage Eclair’s German operations,” said Pascal Mogavero. “Andreas’ expertise in digital and high-end technologies and his passion for growth strategy and leadership will be a tremendous asset in increasing business momentum across the board for our wide range of services in Germany. His international business development experience will also help the Eclair Management Committee accelerate synergies and collaboration between our various local offices across Europe and in North America.

“I am honored to be part of such a dynamic organization as Eclair and delighted to be working hand-in-hand with our expert teams in Berlin and Karlsruhe,” added Peltret. “One of the many qualities that attracted me to Eclair is its dedication to excellence & innovation. I am eager to utilize my own extensive digital business experience and network to continue to build up this powerful brand in Germany and help contribute to the company’s global success.

Peltret’s appointment follows the departure of Michael Krauth, who recently left his executive functions by mutual agreement to pursue his own projects. Krauth joined Ymagis Group in 2009 to create and oversee the development of Eclair’s activities in Germany. “We’d like to thank Michael Krauth for his years of rich collaboration and wish him all the best in his new professional endeavors,” said Jean Mizrahi, chairman and chief executive officer of Ymagis Group.