Eclair Appoints Marie-Laure Barrau Sales Director for French and Belgian Markets

PRESS RELEASE – Paris, France, December 18, 2018: Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries, today announced the appointment of Marie-Laure Barrau to the newly created position of sales director for its activities in France and Belgium effective immediately. She is responsible for managing the sales teams across Eclair’s business divisions (Digital Applications, Digital Distribution, Theatrical Delivery, Preservation, Post-Production, Restoration and Versioning & Accessibility) in both countries.

Barrau is a graduate of France’s KEDGE Business School and holds an executive MBA from HEC Paris. She started her career in 1998 at Teleshopping (TF1 Group) in marketing and sales roles, where she developed partnerships and sales with international home shopping players and local TV channels, before going on to lead the creation of its Euroshopping subsidiary (a multi-channel retailer). In 2008, she joined digital agency Novacom Associés, specializing in video and 3D content, as business development director and then moved to Thane Direct International, where she held various roles, including sales director for France and head of European sales between 2012 and 2017. In parallel, she founded various companies in fields ranging from local retailing to Teleshopping business information (Essentiel, DRTV Lab, DRC). She most recently managed European sales development of the Free2Move App (Groupe PSA), an aggregator of urban mobility services.

“We are delighted to have Marie-Laure Barrau join us as sales director for France and Belgium. With the expertise she has acquired throughout her career as a senior sales executive in multichannel commerce as well as in the digital and tech fields, we will be able to develop synergies and unify our sales forces across all divisions in both territories,” stated Pascal Mogavero, senior VP at Eclair. “Her arrival in this new leadership role will help not only accelerate our sales momentum but also more effectively meet our customers’ end-to-end business needs.”

“I am thrilled to be part of such a dynamic organization and work closely with Pascal and the stellar sales teams at our Paris-Vanves and Liège offices to promote Eclair, a proven industry leader for over a century,” Barrau stated. “The outstanding range of quality content services and innovative digital technologies and solutions we continue to develop for our clients in the film and television industries is unrivaled. This is a very exciting time for our business, and I look forward to contributing to the expansion of our market reach.”

Based in Paris-Vanves, Barrau reports directly to Eclair senior VP Pascal Mogavero.