Eclair Signs Deal to Expand Its Broadband Network and Content Delivery Systems to Turkey

PRESS RELEASE

Paris (France) and Istanbul (Turkey) – 5 February 2019/ Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), today announced an agreement with Istanbul-based film & TV content services provider Imaj for the deployment of Eclair’s broadband network and digital content delivery solutions, including its innovative EclairPlay content delivery platform, in Turkey. Eclair and Imaj’s new joint service offering has been designed to meet the needs of film producers, distributors and cinema exhibitors in Turkey, who have expressed increasing interest in an alternative full-service digital content distribution & broadband delivery network offering both electronic and physical delivery of content.

“We are delighted to be partnering with Imaj, an established and highly-respected content services provider in Turkey, to launch this exciting end-to-end theatrical delivery service for distributors and cinema exhibitors” said Pascal Mogavero, Senior Vice President of Eclair. “With Imaj’s expertise in digital distribution and broad client base, Eclair’s innovative and cost-efficient digital content delivery solutions, and the installation and maintenance of customers’ broadband delivery network by our sister company CinemaNext Turkey, we are very confident in our potential to become a key player in theatrical delivery in the region.”

“The deployment of Eclair’s broadband network and digital solutions will begin in the coming weeks, while we are already in discussions with local key players that have confirmed their interest in new tools to better fit the market needs,” added Cemal Noyan, Chairman of Imaj Group. “We are proud to be partnering with Eclair and to offer their smart broadband delivery solutions in Turkey. Eclair’s distribution software is definitely an ideal solution for the Turkish market and we look forward to sharing its added value with all key players.”

Best-known for its production and post-production activities, Imaj also provides digital distribution services (DCP mastering, hard drive DCP duplication and fulfilment, KDM management, etc.) in Turkey for Major and independent motion picture studios. Imaj will oversee all logistics and physical & digital theatrical delivery services to cinemas from its Istanbul hub.

Specifically designed for cinema exhibitors, distributors, sales agents and film festivals, the EclairPlay content download platform provides cinemas access to a growing range of DCP content available for download via broadband network, as well as all the tools and content marketing materials necessary for successful programming and audience building in just a few clicks. It is currently available in Germany, Austria, USA, Canada, Australia, Belgium, France, Spain, UK, Ireland, Denmark and Norway. EclairPlay is also designed to support content owners in building awareness of their overall brand, beyond any given single title, through dedicated collections, highlighted placements and strategic exposure for content as well as marketing assets and kits.

ABOUT ECLAIR – YMAGIS GROUP

Founded in 1907 in the early days of cinema, Eclair is a historic, innovative and respected company in the motion picture and television industries. Eclair is the Ymagis Group’s business unit dedicated to content services, a leader in advanced digital technology services for the cinema industry. The company’s core business is structured around three main units: CinemaNext (exhibitor services: sales and field services, software solutions, customer service/NOC and consulting), Eclair (content services: post-production, theatrical delivery, digital distribution, versioning and accessibility, restoration and preservation) and VPF (finance solutions) and other activities, including EclairColor, EclairGame and Virtual Reality. A publicly-traded company listed on Euronext, Ymagis Group is headquartered in Paris (France) and counts close to 770 employees. For more information, please connect to https://www.ymagis.com, https://www.cinemanext.com or https://www.eclair.digital

ABOUT IMAJ

Founded in 1979, Imaj is a leading, innovative and entrepreneurial company in the advertising, television and motion picture industries in Turkey. A group of companies with 115 full time employees, Imaj has always been committed to the latest advancements in technology to help improve the quality and efficiency of its services. The company’s core business is structured around 8 main divisions: Imaj Post Production (color grading, 2D/3D animation, sound, offline and online editing services), Imaj Studio (rental of stages, cameras, motion control units, advanced production solutions), Studio Magic (producing SFX on set as well as demo & table-top productions), Imaj Voice Casting (managing and representing voice over artists for commercials, feature films, TV), Film Factory ( theatrical delivery, digital distribution, software solutions ), Imaj International (versioning, subtitling, localization of foreign feature films and Tv series), Imaj Art (consulting ,line producing, celebrity management) and Imaj Academy (education, training and workshops about above listed activities).