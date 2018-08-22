Eclair Deploys EclairBox Content Delivery Solution in Denmark

PRESS RELEASE

Paris-Vanves (France) and Copenhagen (Denmark), 22 August 2018/ Eclair, a leader in content services for the motion picture and television industries (Ymagis Group – ISIN: FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), today announced the successful deployment of its EclairBox content delivery solution in Denmark through Nordisk Film and with the support of DIVO Post Production. Plans to further expand theatrical services across Scandinavia have been finalized. The announcement was made during the 2018 edition of the Norwegian International Film Festival Haugesund.

EclairBox is a leading receiver solution enabling content download for cinema exhibitors via broadband network. Any cinema can be equipped with available options that best suit its needs for a customized, fully secured download solution. EclairBox can be automatically connected to TMS (Theatre Management System) and LMS (Library Management System) in order to ingest DCPs for all screens. It is fully compatible with EclairPlay, the new content platform for exhibitors, distributors and content owners. Today, more than 3,400 cinemas are connected to Eclair’s content delivery network across North America, Europe, and Australia.

For Pascal Mogavero, Senior Vice President at Eclair, “As of today, with Eclair’s technical intervention, the EclairBox network is fully developed in Denmark, meaning that cinemas across the country can now be virtually connected to receive Feature Film & Trailer DCPs from us in a cost-effective and efficient manner. Out of 177 cinemas in Denmark, 169 are now connected to the network. We would like to sincerely thank Nordisk Film for their trust in our expertise. Partnering with this leader in Scandinavian entertainment has been key to the rapid adoption of our solution. Our deployment in the country was made possible thanks to our close collaboration with our local partner, DIVO Post Production, which has supported us since the early days of this project.”

“Both Nordisk Cinemas and Nordisk Distribution are very impressed with Eclair’s achievement in Denmark,” says Jan Rasmussen, Head of Screen Technology at Nordisk Film. “The content is delivered securely and on-time, and Eclair’s technical expertise ensures maximum efficiency. We have entrusted them for close to a year now with many of our Danish titles, including U – July 22 and The Way to Mandalay, which were efficiently delivered to our entire cinema circuit across the country. Well on their way to becoming a key player in theatrical delivery in the region, we will continue to support Eclair’s deployment throughout Scandinavia.”

“We are thrilled with the alliance we have built with Eclair in Denmark,” states Jesper Smidt, Director at DIVO Post Production. “Several of our partners have now joined Eclair’s network, including exhibitors and distributors such as Scanbox Entertainment and Camera Film. The whole network was deployed in just a matter of weeks. With most Danish exhibitors now using EclairBox, we are very optimistic about the imminent expansion of the Eclair theatrical delivery solution in the region.”

Ana Fernandez, Eclair’s Sales Director EclairPlay – Europe , concludes: “In addition, EclairPlay, the new content platform powered by Eclair, can now be used by cinema exhibitors throughout Denmark to access and download secure DCPs and promotional materials. Distributors and content owners can also connect directly with exhibitors for bookings.”