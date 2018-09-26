EclairGame to Hold 10 Ciné Sessions Video Game Tournaments at Kinepolis Theater in Brussels

PRESS RELEASE

Paris (France) and Brussels (Belgium) – 26 September 2018 / EclairGame, the new eSports-based entertainment solution for cinemas (Ymagis Group, FR0011471291, MAGIS, PEA-PME, TECH 40), and Belgian public broadcaster RTBF today announced the signature of an agreement for ten esports-based Ciné Sessions cinema events, in partnership with the Kinepolis cinema chain.

Premiering 27 September and held weekly from 7-11 pm through 6 December, the ten Ciné Sessions events branded under RTBF’s new urban playground “Tarmac” will take place at the Kinepolis Brussels complex. It will be hosted by popular gaming personalities Sunny, Tahiti and Mr Quaraté, and live-streamed on the TARMAC’s official Twitch channel, Tarmacbe, as part of its Thursday evening “Que Le Stream” show, aka #QLS. Open to players across Belgium, the Tarmac Ciné Sessions, which are expected to attract up to 150 players per event, help make the concept of offline video game tournaments available to the widest possible audience, with the added benefit of the comfort, conviviality and interactivity of a cinema auditorium, and the latest digital projection technologies.

“These events are for all gamers, of all levels, entirely free of charge,” explains Vincent Bruère, EclairGame Project Manager. “Players can participate in one of the four simultaneous tournaments organized each session or play freely with their friends. They can even sign up for a coaching session with an experienced player, if they wish. The goal is for everyone to enjoy themselves.”

“We are incredibly excited to be hosting these extraordinary events for the first time in Belgium,” adds Grégory Carette, RTBF’s Gaming Coordinator. “Through our Tarmac Ciné Sessions, we aim to help kindle the eSports community as well as the larger gaming community across Belgium. Players can play on the big screen or directly on their seatback monitors thanks to a unique setup created by EclairGame. Obviously, the event is also open to anyone wanting to come to the Kinepolis Brussels to watch these players in action. The most important is to take advantage of this exceptional opportunity to have a great time in a cinema.”

One main tournament is planned per event and will be shown in its entirety during the Tarmac livestream, with up to three additional minor tournaments taking place concurrently in the auditorium.

Main Tournament Schedule:

27 September Versus (Street Fighter V)

4 October FIFA19

11 October Versus (Dragon Ball FighterZ)

18 October Fortnite

25 October Versus (Soul Calibur VI)

8 November Clash Royale

15 November Nintendo (Smash Bros Melee, Mario Kart)

22 November FIFA19

29 November Fortnite

6 December Versus (Street Fighter V)

Online registration and the terms and conditions of the competition are available at www.rtbf.be/tarmac/cinesessions